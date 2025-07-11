Lam Dong to host Vietnam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2025

Vietnam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2025 will be held in Lam Dong province, featuring 24 matches divided into three rounds.

The international match-play golf tournament Vietnam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2025 will take place in the south central province of Lam Dong from July 30 to August 1, the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) announced on July 10.

Sponsored by the VGA and co-organised by the Singapore Professional Golfers ' Association (SPGA), the tournament promises thrilling matchups between the two nations’ golfers.

The event is more than just a sporting event; it stands as a symbol of multidimensional cultural exchange between the two nations, serving as a bridge connecting Vietnam and Singapore, whose diplomatic ties have spanned over 50 years.

This year’s event will be held at Ocean - NovaWorld Phan Thiet Golf Club, one of the most beautiful and challenging coastal golf courses in Southeast Asia. With its unique design, diverse terrains, and stunning ocean views, the Vietnam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2025 promises to leave a lasting impression on international golfers through experiencing Vietnam’s rich culture, cuisine, and tourism.

Members of the Vietnam team will be selected based on the top eight golfers in the 2025 VGA Tour rankings, along with four additional players chosen by Captain Ngo Dinh Diem, who previously served as the captain of the Vietnamese team in the 2024 edition.

According to the tournament regulations, players will compete in a team match-play format, featuring 24 matches divided into three rounds. The first round consists of six Foursome matches; the second includes six Four-ball matches; and the final features 12 singles match-play games.

The cup was first organised in 2023 at the Tan Son Nhat Golf Course in Ho Chi Minh City, receiving high acclaim from participants and leaving a significant impact on both nations. The host team clinched the championship trophy.

Vietnamplus