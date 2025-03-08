Run To Live 2025 among top 10,000-attendee races in Ho Chi Minh City

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group and the Management Board for Thu Thiem Urban Development officially launched the second season of the Run To Live – Run for Life 2025 race.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan (second from the left) expects a viral second season for the Run To Live 2025 race. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The kick-off ceremony was held at Metropole Thu Thiem, Tran Bach Dang Street, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City one day before the race day. The event is a key highlight of the Run To Live 2025 series, taking place on Tran Bach Dang Street from March 7 to March 9.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, who serves as Head of the Organizing Board; Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Co-Head of the Organizing Board; Vuong Hoai Nam, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board, Co-Head of the Organizing Board; Vo Minh Tri, Director of Miracle Entertainment Group; Nguyen Trung Hinh, Vice President of the Vietnam Athletics Federation and Head of the Arbitration Board, along with representatives from sponsors, guests and hundreds of runners.

The Organizing Board of the Run To Live 2025 race presses the button to launch its second season. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The representatives of the Organizing Board of the Run To Live 2025 race pressed the button to launch the official race day on March 9.

Journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Co-Head of the Run To Live 2025 race, presents flowers in appreciation to Ms. Lam Cao Nha Ky, representative of the main sponsor, Ocany. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

As for its second season, the Run To Live 2025 race welcomes 10,000 runners, including both amateur and professional athletes, as well as members of the running community who regularly train and compete in Ho Chi Minh City and across the country in three race distances of five kilometers, ten kilometers and haft marathon-21 kilometers.

In his speech at the launching ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Co-Chair of the Organizing Board Nguyen Nam Nhan stated that the organizers witnessed a joyful and warm atmosphere as crowded runners gathered at Metropole Thu Thiem to be ready for Run To Live 2025 Season 2, as well as cheered information as the tournament was among Top 10,000-attendee races in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan speaks at the kick-off ceremony of Run To Live 2025 Season 2. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The Run To Live – Run for Life 2025 race is part of a series of activities organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, towards commemorating 50 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025) and also the 50th anniversary of the first issue of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (on May 5, 1975 - May 5, 2025), added Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan.

This year, in addition to the award overall for the first, second and third places (male/female) for the categories of five-kilometer, ten- kilometer and 21- kilometer distances, the organizers will also offer prizes for the top 3 male/ female runners winning the haft marathon– 21 kilometers by different age group (male/female) under 29 years old, 30-39 years old, 40-49 years old and over 50 years old.

The organizers will also offer two special prizes worth VND400 million (US$15,673) for runners breaking the national record in the half-marathon distance- 21 kilometers. Each male and female winner will receive VND200 million (US$7,850).

Run To Live 2025 sets the mission of spreading the motivation for an active and healthy lifestyle through training and competition.

There are some images from the Run To Live 2025 kick-off ceremony (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Mister Supranational Asia Dat Kyo receives his race number at the Expo booth. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong