Becamex Binh Duong FC proposes to change name to Becamex HCMC FC

One day ahead of the 2025–2026 V-League draw, Becamex Binh Duong Football Club (FC) submitted a proposal changing its name to Becamex Ho Chi Minh City FC to the Vietnam Football Federation and Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.

If approved, the new name will take effect from the 2025–2026 football season. It is the club’s fourth name since its founding, following Song Be, Binh Duong and Becamex Binh Duong.

Becamex Binh Duong FC is expected to adopt its new name starting from the 2025–2026 season.

“Based on policies and guidelines of the Party and State as well as the support of fans in the South, especially Ho Chi Minh City, Becamex Binh Duong FC expressed aspiration to change its name for the V-League and other professional tournaments” quoted from the official document issued on July 13 by Mr. Dang Tran Chinh, General Director of Becamex Binh Duong Football Club Joint Stock Company.

Thus, in the 2025–2026 football season, Ho Chi Minh City will have two clubs with similar names Becamex Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City FC.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong