Vietnam to host international CJ 2025 taekwondo tournament

It is the first time that the country is to hold a G1-level tournament which is expected to lure more than 100 athletes of 15 countries and regions at Go Vap Gymnasium.

The oragnising committee announces the tournament and signs a cooperation contract in HCMC on June 19. (Photo: Vietnam Taekwondo Federation)

Vietnam will organise the international CJ 2025 taekwondo tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on June 26–29. It is the first time that the country is to hold a G1-level tournament which is expected to lure more than 100 athletes of 15 countries and regions at Go Vap Gymnasium.

Ranked by the World Taekwondo Federation, athletes can earn points from their wins here for the Olympic campaign. Earlier, the National Junior Taekwondo Championships is also organised on June 21–25 at the venue.

In both events, athletes will compete in individual and team categories for combat and performance.

Electronic armors and video replay technology will be used to ensure the accuracy and fairness.

Nguyen Thanh Huy, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation, said the two tournaments are bases for coaches to select elite athletes and build a team representing Vietnam at the 33rd SEA Games.

On June 19, the federation also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with CJ Vietnam to improve local taekwondo's expertise and tournaments' organisation scales.

CJ Vietnam has been the sponsor of Vietnam’s taekwondo team since 2017 and continued to accompany and support the team in many stages, including paying salaries for Korean coaches, sponsoring clothing, accommodation, and travel expenses for training sessions in the Republic of Korea. CJ also sponsors youth taekwondo tournaments such as the National Youth Taekwondo Championship.

VNA