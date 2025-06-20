Sports

Vietnam to host 2026 Southeast Asian Karate Championship

The 2025 Southeast Asian Karate Championship concluded on the evening of June 19 (local time) in Brunei.

Vietnam again dominates Southeast Asian Karate Championship. (Photo: KARATEVN)

At the tournament, Vietnam’s Karate team secured a total of 28 gold, 31 silver and 17 bronze medals, placing first overall. Thus, Vietnam successfully defended its top position, having also finished first in last year’s championship.

In the overall medal standings, Indonesia finished second with 11 gold, nine silver, and 24 bronze medals, while Thailand placed third with eight gold, six silver and 27 bronze medals.

At the closing ceremony of the 2025 Southeast Asian Karate Championship, the Southeast Asian Karate Federation officially handed over the flag to the host nation for the next championship in 2026.

Vietnam will oversee the host nation's responsibility for the 2026 Southeast Asian Karate Championship.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

