Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) will add 18 train trips on the morning of October 14 to serve the travel demands of citizens on the day of the visitation, memorial, and burial ceremonies for martyrs' remains in Ho Chi Minh City.

Metro Line 1 increases trips to serve people paying tribute to martyrs. Photo: Quoc Hung

On the evening of October 13, Van Thi Huu Tam, Deputy Director of HCMC Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), announced that Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) will add 18 trips on the morning of October 14 to serve the travel demands of citizens during the visitation, memorial, and burial ceremonies for martyrs' remains in Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the total number of Metro Line 1 trips on October 14 will increase to 246. Specifically, during the peak hours from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., the headway between trains will be adjusted to 6 minutes per trip.

HURC1 encourages citizens to use Metro Line 1 to travel to areas where greeting and farewell activities for the delegation are organized, expressing gratitude to the Heroic Martyrs.

Specifically, citizens can go to Thu Duc, High-Tech Park, and National University stations. There, people can bring white flowers and gather at the staircase area of the pedestrian bridge facing Song Hanh Street to greet and see off the delegation.

HURC1 announced the trip increase plan so that citizens can proactively arrange their time and select suitable means of transportation, while creating favorable conditions for the memorial and tribute activities for the Heroic Martyrs to take place solemnly and meaningfully.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan