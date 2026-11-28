Government Inspector General Nguyen Quoc Doan met with citizens in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27 to address two cases involving residents of Thanh My Tay Ward and Phu Giao Commune.

Government Inspector General Nguyen Quoc Doan speaks at the citizen reception in HCMC on November 27. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the Phase 2 investment and construction project of the high-rise residential complex on Lots 13-14 in Thanh My Tay Ward, a citizen requested that the Government Inspectorate conduct a comprehensive inspection of the project to safeguard residents’ legitimate rights and interests.

After hearing opinions from the citizens and representatives of relevant departments, agencies, and authorities, Government Inspector General Nguyen Quoc Doan described the case as complex and longstanding. Despite repeated directives and calls from the Prime Minister and the Government Inspectorate for a comprehensive inspection of the project, the inspection has yet to be carried out. The inspection process has been prolonged, while the handling of complaints and denunciations has remained slow and unresolved.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

In light of the situation, the Government Inspector General requested the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to take up and fully resolve all complaints, denunciations, petitions, and feedback in accordance with regulations.

He assigned the Southern Regional Department of Inspection and Complaint and Denunciation Resolution to advise on and propose issuing an inspection decision for the project, ensuring that the process is rigorous and compliant with regulations.

Regarding the case involving a 193-hectare land area in Sub-area 488 of Phu Binh State Forestry Enterprise in Phu Giao Commune (formerly Tam Lap Commune, Phu Giao District, Binh Duong Province), the citizen requested a review of the issuance, revocation, and cancellation of land-use-right certificates in several cases, as well as reconsideration of the issuance of such certificates to individuals who had already been granted land-use decisions.

Concluding on this matter, the Government Inspector General requested the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to direct relevant agencies to review, examine, and clarify the citizens' petitions; address the issues raised by residents; and report on the implementation of conclusions issued by the Government Inspectorate and the former Binh Duong Provincial Inspectorate.

For matters that have already been resolved, the authorities should clearly notify the citizens in writing and report the results to the Government Inspectorate.

Residents raise concerns over the Phase 2 high-rise residential development project on Lots 13-14 in Thanh My Tay Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents raise concerns over the 193-hectare land area in Sub-area 488 of Phu Binh State Forestry Enterprise, Phu Giao Commune (formerly Tam Lap Commune, Phu Giao District, Binh Duong Province). (Photo: SGGP)

Government Inspector General Nguyen Quoc Doan also urged citizens to comply with the resolutions and conclusions issued by competent authorities, while actively cooperating with officials and providing relevant records and documents to help clarify the cases and protect their legitimate rights and interests.

He assigned the Southern Regional Department of Inspection and Complaint and Denunciation Resolution, in coordination with the Central Citizen Reception Board, to review the case files, cross-check each issue raised in the petitions against previous resolution outcomes, and closely monitor the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee's handling of the matters.

Should new documents emerge that could affect previously issued conclusions, the agencies are to coordinate in reporting to the Government Inspectorate for further consideration and directives.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh