Vietnam took a major step toward digital infrastructure independence today as city leaders and telecom executives broke ground on the VTS submarine fiber-optic cable linking Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee attended the signing and groundbreaking ceremony today for the VTS submarine fiber-optic cable project connecting Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and delegates press the button to commence the VTS subsea fiber-optic cable project. Photo: SGGP

Joining Secretary Tran Luu Quang at the event were Nguyen Van Duoc, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, alongside Deputy Secretaries Dang Minh Thong and Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan. Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and General Director of the Military Industry and Telecoms Group, also known as Viettel Group, was in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long noted that the Ministry has issued a development strategy for the international fiber-optic cable system through 2030. The plan aims to expand the number and capacity of cable routes, diversify connectivity paths, and ensure that Vietnamese enterprises own and control at least one to two submarine cable routes. He emphasized that this marks a strategic shift from merely utilizing existing networks to actively building international connectivity infrastructure.

Viettel Group Chairman Tao Duc Thang speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

The VTS submarine cable represents a milestone in national digital infrastructure autonomy, with Vietnamese enterprises initiating, investing in, and leading the development of the route.

According to Viettel Group Chairman Tao Duc Thang, the project will strengthen Vietnam’s independent international connectivity capacity. It will also lay the groundwork for the country to become a market for global digital services, a hub for data storage and processing, and an international provider of high-value digital products.

With its landing point located in Ho Chi Minh City, the VTS cable system will sharpen the city's competitive edge in attracting high-tech investment. The infrastructure will support the expansion of large-scale data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital financial services, advancing the city's goal of becoming an international financial hub and a regional center for technology and the digital economy.

Also addressing the event, Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee stated that the city requires modern and comprehensive data and international connectivity infrastructure to meet the demands of its new development phase. He added that the VTS landing station in Ho Chi Minh City will establish a direct gateway to Singapore, a major regional hub for telecommunications, data, and finance.

To ensure the project remains on schedule, the Vice Chairman urged Viettel Group and its partners to concentrate their resources and develop a rigorous implementation plan. He emphasized the need to guarantee quality, safety, and adherence to the timeline, intending to bring the cable system into operation by 2030.

Furthermore, he noted that the landing station and the connectivity capacity of the VTS cable should be integrated into the city’s digital infrastructure development strategy. This will facilitate the creation of seamless connections to data centers, technology parks, and areas dedicated to the growth of financial services and the digital economy.

Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

Additionally, close coordination is essential to protect the cable route, particularly in coastal areas, to ensure long-term operational safety and efficiency. Proactively foster connections, promote investment attraction, develop digital services, expand market reach, and cultivate an ecosystem for technology, data, and the digital economy, thereby transforming infrastructure advantages into socio-economic development value.

Spanning approximately 2,500 km with a designed capacity of up to 600 Tbps, the VTS submarine cable project delivers three core advantages such as ultra-high speeds engineered for the AI and data era, an open and flexible architecture built to scale for future growth and industry-leading safety and reliability. Viettel Group is committed to working with its partners to mobilize the best available resources and ensure disciplined, decisive implementation. The group will prioritize safety, quality, and investment efficiency, with the goal of bringing the VTS submarine cable into service on schedule by the end of 2030. Viettel Group currently operates five submarine cable systems, which provide approximately 65 percent of Vietnam’s international connectivity capacity. The group is also preparing to bring the ALC cable into operation in 2027.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan