494 sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

On August 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Command said search and recovery teams had expanded their operations at Site 2 (Zone B) of Le Thi Rieng Park to locate and recover the remains of fallen soldiers.

During the day, forces excavated more than 750 cubic meters of soil and recovered 13 sets of martyrs’ remains and three sets of personal artifacts in Zone B.

From June 23 through August 25, 2026, a total of 494 sets of martyrs’ remains had been found and recovered, including 253 sets accompanied by artifacts.

Of these, 461 were found at individual sites and 33 at eight mass graves, including two in Zone A and six in Zone B.

Officers and soldiers carefully transport newly recovered remains to the sampling room. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

Artifacts found with the martyrs’ remains provide important clues for identifying the fallen soldiers. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

The remains and artifacts are being carefully excavated, collected and preserved under strict procedures to support the review, verification and identification of the fallen soldiers.

Search operations are continuing in Zone B, with teams expanding excavation and closely examining areas believed to be linked to the burial of fallen soldiers.

Temporary storage area for the recovered martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park. Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang — Translated by Huyen Huong