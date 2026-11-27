Ho Chi Minh City has set three ambitious economic targets for 2026, including 10.2 percent GRDP growth, state budget revenue of over VND1 quadrillion (US$39 billion) and full disbursement of public investment capital.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has ordered local agencies and authorities to focus on three core economic goals for 2026: achieving 10.2 percent GRDP growth, exceeding VND1 quadrillion in state budget revenue, and disbursing 100 percent of planned public investment capital.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee recently issued Directive 31-CT/TU dated November 26, 2026, on focusing leadership and direction to complete the key goals and tasks for 2026.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee requires Party committees, Party organizations, agencies, units, and localities to maximize leadership and direction, uphold a sense of responsibility, act proactively and decisively, and strictly implement key tasks.

Specifically, relevant bodies must urgently conduct a comprehensive review of assigned tasks, particularly underperforming targets, delayed duties, and backlogged or prolonged work, while clearly defining solutions, responsibilities, deadlines, and outcomes to be completed before December 31, 2026.

They must resolutely eliminate buck-passing, avoidance, fear of responsibility, and delays in coordination and task processing, ensuring no tasks fall behind schedule due to subjective reasons. Authorities are also instructed to strengthen on-site inspections, focus on resolving issues at the grassroots level, and reduce unnecessary meetings and reports.

Task performance results, progress, and product quality will serve as benchmarks to evaluate the responsibility of leaders, collectives, and individuals during year-end reviews, assessments, and rankings.

Local authorities must focus on reviewing and definitively resolving backlogged and slow-moving projects in the area, clearly defining responsibilities, plans, and resolution deadlines for each project. Priority will be given to projects capable of unlocking resources, generating revenue, and driving growth.

The city also requires completing the rearrangement and handling of public-asset houses and land according to set targets and schedules, ensuring efficient use without loss or waste.

For urban railway lines identified in the work program, agencies must finalize all conditions to break ground in December 2026. Work must also be accelerated on transportation, flood prevention, environmental, social housing, and other projects directly serving residents' daily lives.

Alongside economic goals, the city aims to fulfill its 2026 socio-cultural targets and tasks, particularly in education, healthcare, health insurance, social insurance, social housing, and care for policy beneficiaries.

Authorities must accelerate the universal health check-up program, update results into electronic health records, and strengthen the operational capacity of the grassroots healthcare system to ensure disease prevention and public healthcare.

At the same time, agencies must proactively and thoroughly prepare conditions to serve the 2027 Lunar New Year, providing practical care for the well-being of residents, especially national contributors, policy beneficiary families, the poor, workers, laborers, and disadvantaged groups, while ensuring goods supply, market stabilization, food safety, and essential services.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan