On November 27, the HCMC Department of Home Affairs, in coordination with the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), held a conference to roll out Decree No. 393/2026/ND-CP on foreign workers employed in Vietnam.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by leaders and professional staff from more than 200 organizations and businesses employing foreign workers in the city.

Decree No. 393/2026/ND-CP, which takes effect on December 5, 2026, replaces Decree No. 219/2025/ND-CP. At the conference, presenters analyzed and compared the two legal documents, highlighting 12 major changes and addressing businesses' concerns to help them understand and properly implement the new regulations.

According to a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, Decree No. 393/2026/ND-CP follows the policy of "easing requirements to attract talent while tightening oversight to ensure effective management." It expands the number of categories exempt from work permits from 15 to 18, including additional provisions for artificial intelligence (AI) personnel and experts in strategic technologies.

The conference brought together more than 200 organizations and businesses employing foreign workers. (Photo: SGGP)

The criteria for recognizing foreign experts have also been expanded to cover six more flexible qualification categories. In addition, medical examination certificates issued by foreign healthcare facilities are now accepted without requiring reciprocal recognition arrangements.

The decree also strengthens regulatory oversight and places greater responsibility on businesses throughout the recruitment and employment of foreign workers.

The Department of Home Affairs requires organizations, businesses, and individuals to ensure transparency and accuracy in their application dossiers. Employers must carefully study the new regulations, provide truthful declarations, and bear full legal responsibility for the submitted documents. The qualifications and experience of foreign workers must not fall below the requirements specified in recruitment notices for Vietnamese workers. Forging documents or providing false information is strictly prohibited.

Ho Chi Minh City tightens oversight while expanding work permit exemptions for foreign workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding employment arrangements and workplaces, the new decree aims to put an end to attempts to circumvent regulations governing short-term employment. It stipulates that the cumulative working period of no more than 90 days per year applies to all employers.

Where an employment relationship involving remuneration arises in Vietnam, a work permit must be obtained under the labor contract arrangement. The subleasing of foreign workers is strictly prohibited.

Any stable and regular change of workplace must be reported at least three working days in advance to both the licensing authority and the authority responsible for the proposed workplace.

Reporting obligations for employers have also been more clearly defined. Businesses must submit periodic reports on their employment of foreign workers by June 5 and December 5 each year. Late submission or failure to provide the required notifications and reports may result in administrative penalties under Decree No. 283/2026, dated July 15, 2026.

By Khanh Chi – Translated by Kim Khanh