Ho Chi Minh City

Cao Dai followers hold memorial service for fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park

SGGPO

A memorial service for fallen heroes was held at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City on September 6, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and peace.

On the morning of September 6, the Cho Lon Cao Dai Parish, under the Tay Ninh Holy See, held a memorial service for fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The solemn ceremony was attended by Cao Dai dignitaries, officials, followers, representatives of local authorities and residents.

The memorial service was held to remember and honor the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and freedom and the peaceful lives of its people. It also aimed to educate people about national traditions and remind today’s generation to value and preserve the achievements of peace.

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Delegates offer incense in memory of General Secretary Tran Phu and heroic martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park.

At the ceremony, delegates, Cao Dai dignitaries, officials, followers and residents respectfully offered incense and observed a moment of silence in memory of the fallen heroes, expressing their deep gratitude to those who devoted and sacrificed their lives for the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Priest Ngoc Quyen Thanh, head of the Cho Lon Cao Dai Parish, recalled the great contributions of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the struggles to defend the country.

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Cao Dai delegates and followers observe a minute of silence in memory of heroic martyrs.
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Priest Ngoc Quyen Thanh said the search for and collection of the remains of fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park holds special significance, reflecting efforts to return the fallen to their families and hometowns.

He said religion and civic life converge in love for fellow citizens, gratitude to previous generations and each person’s responsibility to their homeland and country. While praying for the deceased, followers should also carry on this tradition through practical actions, joining hands to preserve peace and build an increasingly better life.

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Priest Ngoc Quyen Thanh

Although the war has long ended, its losses remain present in many families. Cao Dai dignitaries, officials and followers hope that efforts to search for, collect and identify the remains of fallen heroes will continue to be intensified, returning the fallen to their loved ones and hometowns.

The memorial service was held as the country is implementing the 500-day-and-night campaign to intensify the search for, collection and identification of the remains of fallen heroes.

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Anh Quan

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