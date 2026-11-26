Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to deepen cooperation with the University of Oxford in medical research, disease prevention, and health care workforce development as it works to strengthen its position as a regional health care hub.

Ho Chi Minh City Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha and University of Oxford Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey pose for a group photo with delegates during their meeting on November 26, 2026.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha met with University of Oxford Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey on the afternoon of November 26.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha said the visit was particularly significant as 2026 marks 35 years of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) in Vietnam and its partnership with the city's Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

He praised and thanked the University of Oxford, OUCRU, and Wellcome, an independent UK charitable foundation, for their longstanding support of the city's health sector, particularly in medical research, disease prevention and control, workforce training, and health care delivery.

The United Kingdom is an important partner of Ho Chi Minh City across multiple sectors, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha said, noting that health care cooperation has included practical initiatives with the universities of Oxford and Liverpool, as well as Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Ho Chi Minh City Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha meets with University of Oxford Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey.

The city's health sector is now prioritizing the development of a smart health care ecosystem, comprehensive digital transformation, and high-quality workforce training. With its population and health care needs continuing to grow, Ho Chi Minh City hopes to expand partnerships with leading international universities, research institutes, and medical institutions, including Oxford and other UK partners.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha called on OUCRU to continue working with the municipal Department of Health, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, and other local medical institutions on infectious disease research and prevention, particularly efforts to strengthen preparedness for emerging diseases. He also proposed support for the development of the hospital's intensive care unit.

Further cooperation should encompass medical science, technology and innovation, with safeguards for data security, research ethics and patients' interests. The city also hopes to expand training programs, expert exchanges and joint research, while supporting the development of young physicians and scientists.

Ho Chi Minh City Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha presents a commemorative gift to University of Oxford Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that the city would facilitate long-term cooperation with Oxford, OUCRU and UK partners.

Professor Irene Tracey welcomed the proposals, saying Oxford had worked with Vietnamese health authorities, scientists, clinicians, and policymakers for years to improve health care and research capacity. She described Ho Chi Minh City as a key example of that commitment and pledged continued cooperation in medical research, professional training, and the development of doctors, nurses, researchers, and health care managers.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan