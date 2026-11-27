On November 27, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu received Mr. Timon Gremmels, Hesse State Minister for Science, Research, Arts and Culture, and Alexander Lorz, Hesse State Minister of Finance, from Germany.

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, receives the delegation from Germany's Hesse state. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City particularly values Hesse's longstanding cooperation in education, training, and scientific research. The German House and Vietnam-Germany University (VGU) are prominent symbols of bilateral relations in the city.

The city highly appreciates VGU's continued expansion of its academic programs and cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City, ranging from internationally accredited engineering training programs to human resource development courses for the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC).

Mr. Truong Minh Huy Vu called on the two ministers to continue providing guidance and support for VGU's training and research programs to align with the city's development needs and prioritize Vietnam-Germany cooperation, particularly in international finance, science and technology, and sustainable development.

Hesse State Minister for Science, Research, Arts and Culture Timon Gremmels (second from right) and Hesse State Minister of Finance Alexander Lorz (third from right) attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Beyond human resource development, he stressed that attracting international investors and partners and connecting capital flows would be crucial to the development of VIFC-HCMC. Ho Chi Minh City leaders expressed their hope that, drawing on Hesse's experience in managing and developing the Frankfurt Financial Center, the state could provide technical assistance and share expertise in establishing, operating and developing financial products and services for VIFC-HCMC.

Agreeing with the proposals put forward by the Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman, Minister Timon Gremmels pledged that VGU would effectively train human resources to support the development of VIFC-HCMC. Beyond VGU, a network of universities in Frankfurt, along with research institutes across Hesse, stands ready to assist Ho Chi Minh City in developing a skilled workforce for the financial sector.

Minister Alexander Lorz spoke highly of Ho Chi Minh City's policies to promote economic and financial development. He noted that the city's efforts to improve administrative management, tax policies, and visa procedures to roll out the red carpet for experts would also help accelerate the development of VIFC-HCMC.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh