The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association held its first congress for the 2026-2031 term on the morning of November 27.

Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

It marks a new chapter in its development following the consolidation of the associations in three localities, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Attendees included Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha; Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) Ha Thanh; and Maria Georgievna Mizonova, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City.

Maria Georgievna Mizonova, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, presents flowers to congratulate the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

In her opening remarks, Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association, said that during the 2022-2026 term, the association had organized numerous practical activities, contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the Russian Federation.

She expressed confidence that, building on its tradition of solidarity, sincere affection for Russia and its people, support and guidance from authorities at all levels and sectors, as well as close cooperation with the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City and Russian partners, the association would continue to grow and successfully fulfill its assigned responsibilities.

In her congratulatory remarks, HUFO Chairwoman Ha Thanh commended the association for maintaining a wide range of meaningful people-to-people diplomacy activities during the previous term. These included commemorations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia, Russia Day and the anniversary of the October Revolution, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and gatherings connecting people who had studied or worked in the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation.

Notably, in October 2026, representatives of HUFO and the association attended the second Vietnam-Russia People's Forum in Saint Petersburg.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose for a commemorative photo with members of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association for the 2026-2031 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Maria Georgievna Mizonova, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed that the Consulate General would continue working alongside the association to organize activities that help younger generations in both countries gain a deeper understanding of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The congress elected a 23-member Executive Committee for the 2026-2031 term, with Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong elected as chairwoman of the association.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh