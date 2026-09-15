632 sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

On September 14, search and recovery teams discovered and recovered five more sets of martyrs’ remains from the second trench in Area A of Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Expanding the search and recovery area for martyrs’ remains in Area A of Le Thi Rieng Park, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

It brings the total number of sets of martyrs’ remains found and recovered at the site since June 23 to 632.

According to the Martyrs’ Remains Search and Recovery Team under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, two of the five sets of remains found on September 14 were accompanied by artifacts. The teams have excavated more than 300 cubic meters of soil and continued expanding the search area in Area A.

To facilitate the excavation and recovery work, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command deployed three excavators, one dump truck, and two 3.5-ton trucks to transport excavated soil, ensuring the search proceeds as scheduled.

After about six days of operations, the second trench in Area A, discovered on September 8, has been expanded several times horizontally toward an artificial hill. As of September 14, the excavation area had been extended to the vicinity of the hill. The authorities are continuing their search based on traces and areas identified as potentially containing additional martyrs’ remains.

The search and recovery area for martyrs’ remains is expanded in Area A of Le Thi Rieng Park on September 14. (Photo: SGGP)

In Area B, the search area has also been significantly expanded, with the artificial hill cleared to facilitate excavation and recovery efforts.

From June 23 through September 14, the teams discovered and recovered 632 sets of martyrs’ remains, including 296 sets accompanied by artifacts. The remains comprised 599 individual sets and 33 sets recovered from eight mass-grave locations, including two locations in Area A and six in Area B.

By Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh