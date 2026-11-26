Authorities have announced the land acquisition plan for the Metro Line 1 (Binh Duong-Suoi Tien) project, affecting 2,471 cases across nearly 1.47 million square meters, as residents call for realistic compensation policies.

Architectural rendering of Station S11 in An Phu Ward

On November 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), in coordination with the An Phu Ward People's Committee and the Thuan Giao Ward People's Committee, held a conference to announce plans for land acquisition, investigation, surveying, measurement, and inventory work for Metro Line 1 linking Binh Duong New City and Suoi Tien Theme Park.

According to Vu Minh Huyen, Deputy Director of MAUR, the project is expected to affect 2,471 cases, with a total land acquisition area of nearly 1,468,300 square meters. Of these, 1,300 cases involve partial land acquisition, while 1,171 involve the acquisition of entire plots.

In An Phu Ward, the route will run through areas including Station 810, Station S11, the An Phu interchange, and the My Phuoc – Tan Van Road interchange. Nearly 160,000 square meters of land are expected to be acquired, affecting 308 cases, including 300 households and individuals and eight organizations. Of these, 98 cases involve full land acquisition and 210 involve partial acquisition.

In Thuan Giao Ward, the approximately 3.9-kilometer section passing through the ward will include two elevated stations, S8 and S9. The project is expected to acquire approximately 252,966 square meters of land, affecting 263 cases, including 201 cases involving partial land acquisition and 62 involving full acquisition.

At the conference, residents expressed their agreement with and support for the policy of developing the metro line while urging authorities to ensure that compensation and resettlement policies reflect actual conditions. They also called for assistance with procedures to update land and housing documents following the handover of land, as well as appropriate solutions for cases in which partial land acquisition leaves plots too small to meet construction requirements for residential buildings.

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By Duy Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh