Four specialized working groups have been established in Ho Chi Minh City to resolve persistent urban challenges following a decision signed by Chairman of the City People’s Committee Le Quoc Phong.

The new task forces will implement solutions for pressing local matters in accordance with directives from General Secretary and President To Lam.

Chairman Le Quoc Phong will provide direct and overall supervision of the working groups. Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha will assist in overseeing their progress as assigned by the Chairman.

Each working group has been assigned a distinct priority area. The first group will address traffic congestion across the city, while the second will work to resolve flooding and inundation issues. The third group is tasked with tackling environmental pollution and improving the quality of the living environment. The fourth group will focus on combating crime and drug-related social ills in an effort to build a drug-free city.

Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh has been appointed to lead both Working Group 1 and Working Group 2.

Working Group 1, which focuses on addressing traffic congestion, includes the Director of the Department of Construction as its Permanent Deputy Head and a leader from the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department as a Deputy Head. The Department of Construction serves as the standing agency for this group.

Working Group 2, tasked with resolving flooding and inundation, also features the Director of the Department of Construction as its Permanent Deputy Head. A leader from the Department of Agriculture and Environment serves as a Deputy Head, while the Department of Construction acts as the standing agency.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh leads Working Group 3, which focuses on addressing environmental pollution and improving the quality of the living environment. The Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment serves as the Permanent Deputy Head. The Director of the City Department of Construction and a leader from the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department serve as deputy heads, with the City Department of Agriculture and Environment acting as the standing body.

Working Group 4, headed by Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, focuses on preventing and combating drug-related crime and social evils to help build a drug-free city. A leader of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department serves as its Standing Deputy Head, while the Director of the City Department of Health serves as a Deputy Head.

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department acts as the standing body for this final group.

Established to translate the directives of General Secretary and President To Lam into concrete, actionable solutions, these working groups are tasked with resolving the city's long-standing issues, persistent limitations, and major bottlenecks. Their ultimate goal is to drive measurable improvements in urban governance and residents' quality of life.

Going beyond routine data collection and status reporting, the groups must conduct thorough situational assessments to pinpoint root causes, assign accountability, and identify specific roadblocks. They are responsible for formulating targeted action plans and seeing them through to final execution.

Under the mandate, operations are governed by strict accountability requiring clear definitions of personnel, tasks, responsibilities, authority, timelines, and expected outcomes. While prioritizing urgent problems, the groups must also build sustainable, long-term solutions, with the heads of relevant agencies, units, and localities held directly accountable for their assigned deliverables.

Tackling these challenges demands a coordinated strategy that aligns management and operations with infrastructure investment, policy reform, and technological application. Accordingly, the working groups must issue comprehensive operational plans that map out priority hot spots, detail root causes and institutional responsibilities, and establish clear execution roadblocks, timelines, and completion deadlines.

The Working Groups shall develop implementation roadmaps with 30-, 60- and 90-day milestones and hold monthly meetings to review progress, assess results, and determine accountability for delayed tasks. Each month, the Group Leader shall report to the Chairperson of the HCMC People’s Committee on implementation status and outcomes, as well as any difficulties or obstacles requiring resolution.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan