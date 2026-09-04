564 sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

Ho Chi Minh City Military Command has recovered 564 sets of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park since June 23.

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command on September 3 continued mobilizing personnel and equipment to search for and recover martyrs’ remains at the second search site in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Personnel involved in the operation expand the search area in Area B.

According to the Martyrs’ Remains Search and Recovery Team under the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, more than 450 cubic meters of soil were handled on September 3, while the search area in Area B was further expanded.

To ensure the operation remains on schedule, the command deployed three excavators, one dump truck and two 3.5-ton trucks for excavation and soil transportation.

During the day’s search, the team discovered and recovered 11 sets of martyrs’ remains and one set of artifacts in Area B.

Search and recovery of martyrs’ remains proceeds in a careful and methodical manner.

From June 23 through September 3, 2026, the forces involved in the operation have discovered and recovered a total of 564 sets of martyrs’ remains, including 263 sets accompanied by artifacts.

Of the total, 531 sets were individual remains, while 33 sets were recovered from eight mass-grave locations.

Specifically, two mass-grave locations were identified in Area A and six in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park.

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command continues to conduct the search and recovery operation in a careful, methodical manner, ensuring the work proceeds on schedule and meets all established requirements.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong