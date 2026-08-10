256 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

Search and recovery teams from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command unearthed 11 additional sets of remains believed to be those of fallen soldiers at Zone B of Le Thi Rieng Park, seven of them accompanied by personal artifacts, on August 10.

Forces expanded the search area in Zone B of Le Thi Rieng Park on August 10.

The latest discoveries bring the total number of sets of remains recovered at the park to 256, including 151 found with artifacts, according to the HCMC High Command.

The search teams on August 10 expanded their operations in Zone B, removing more than 300 cubic meters of soil to reach areas suspected of containing the remains of fallen soldiers. The site contains a substantial amount of fill deposited during previous renovation work at the park.

Search and excavation work is carried out meticulously.

To accelerate the operation, the command deployed three excavators, one dump truck, and two 3.5-ton trucks to excavate and transport soil, allowing the search area to be widened.

During the day, the teams located, exhumed, and recovered 11 sets of remains, seven of which were accompanied by artifacts. Since the search began on June 23, a total of 256 sets of remains have been recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park, comprising 228 individual sets and 28 sets found at seven mass grave sites. Artifacts have been recovered alongside 151 sets of remains.

The artifacts are considered particularly valuable for cross-checking records, verifying information, and helping establish the identities of the fallen soldiers.

The remains of fallen soldiers are handled and preserved with care and in a solemn manner.

Search operations in Zone B are continuing, combining heavy machinery to clear large volumes of fill with systematic inspections of areas suspected of containing remains. The exhumation and recovery of remains, as well as the collection of accompanying artifacts, are being carried out with great care to preserve evidence that could assist efforts to identify the fallen.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan