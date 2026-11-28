Ho Chi Minh City is moving to strengthen its child protection network through better interagency coordination, integrated support services and improved access to essential policies for more than 2.6 million children under 16.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

On November 27, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council's Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, in coordination with the municipal Department of Health and the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Protection of Children's Rights, held a seminar on improving and expanding the child protection network.

According to the Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, Ho Chi Minh City currently has more than 2.6 million children under the age of 16. With the city's expanded administrative boundaries, increasingly complex population movements and the implementation of the two-tier local government model, child protection efforts face new demands. Challenges remain, particularly in interagency coordination, the capacity to deliver services at the grassroots level, and ensuring that children can access their entitlements under relevant policies.

A report by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health shows that the city currently has 9,948 children in especially difficult circumstances and 12,825 children at risk of falling into such circumstances, while staffing for state management of child protection remains limited.

The department proposed shifting from managing individual facilities separately to developing an integrated child protection network based on a single point of contact providing multiple services. This approach would promote a one-stop service model to connect resources and support services for children.

Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council's Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan, called on the Department of Health to advise on the development of a unified database for the child protection network and improve interagency coordination mechanisms, ensuring that every child requiring assistance has a designated focal point overseeing their case throughout the support process.

He also called for research into support policies for non-public social assistance facilities and mechanisms for commissioning child protection services from service providers.

Relevant departments and agencies, together with the People's Committees of the city's 168 wards, communes, and special administrative zones, were asked to coordinate in resolving difficulties involving personal identification documents and health insurance, safeguarding children's right to education, and ensuring that no eligible child is left out of policy support programs.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council's Committee for Culture and Social Affairs will continue to advise on and propose mechanisms and policies to improve the effectiveness of the child protection network.

By Y Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh