Another burial trench found at Le Thi Rieng Park

Ho Chi Minh City military forces expanded their search for wartime remains at Le Thi Rieng Park on Sep 9 after discovering a second burial trench containing the remains of fallen soldiers.

The site in Area A of Le Thi Rieng Park where fallen soldiers' remains were found.

K74 Team under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command continued excavations in Area A of the park in Hoa Hung Ward, recovering remains and personal effects while widening the search around the newly identified trench.

The second burial trench was discovered on the afternoon of Sep 8 as the team expanded its search. It lies to the left of trench No. 3 when viewed from Cach Mang Thang Tam Street and is slightly offset from it.

Authorities said the discovery provides an important basis for comparing field evidence with maps and archival documents and for determining the pattern in which burial trenches were arranged across the area.

K74 Team under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command recovers multiple sets of fallen soldiers' remains and associated artifacts on the morning of Sep 9.

Four sets of remains were initially found on Sep 8. Once signs believed to be associated with soldiers' remains were detected, mechanical excavation was suspended, and personnel switched to manual digging to ensure the work was carried out carefully.

K74 Team had recovered additional remains and associated artifacts by the morning of Sep 9. The team continued expanding trench No.2 to ensure no remains or belongings were overlooked.

Search personnel are documenting the precise location, orientation, and burial depth of the remains, as well as other relevant evidence, to support subsequent research, cross-checking, and identification efforts.

Artifacts found alongside fallen soldiers' remains in Area A of Le Thi Rieng Park.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command said it would continue deploying personnel and equipment to search along the direction of trench No. 2 and other suspected burial areas nearby.

The Party Committee of the Command of Military Region 7 held an incense- and flower-offering ceremony at Le Thi Rieng Park to commemorate fallen soldiers that morning.

Military Region 7 leaders later inspected the newly discovered burial site and instructed K74 Team to explore the terrain, physical evidence, and available records as the search broadens.

Commanders from Military Region 7 inspect the search and recovery operation at the site where another burial trench was discovered.

They also called for remains, personal effects, and other evidence to be carefully collected and preserved, with excavation locations thoroughly recorded and documented to assist future identification work.

The discovery of another burial trench in Area A is expected to provide further clues for determining the direction and scope of ongoing efforts to locate and recover soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

One set of fallen soldiers' remains is recovered in Area A of Le Thi Rieng Park on the morning of Sep 9.

Related News 256 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan