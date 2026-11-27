Ho Chi Minh City plans to build modern underground parking facilities beneath key parks, including Le Van Tam, Tao Dan, and September 23 as part of efforts to ease parking shortages, improve urban order, and support sustainable transport development.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with National Assembly deputies and voters, attends a meeting on the afternoon of November 26, 2026. Photo: SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City plans to develop modern underground parking facilities beneath several parks, including Le Van Tam Park, Tao Dan Park, and September 23 Park.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang announced the initiative during a discussion with voters on the afternoon of November 26. The meeting was organized by Group No. 6 of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation following the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

Officials conducted the event in a hybrid format. An in-person session took place in An Dong Ward and connected online to voters across 20 other wards, namely Cho Quan, Cho Lon, Binh Tay, Dien Hong, Binh Phu, Hoa Hung, Vuon Lai, Xuan Hoa, Tan Dinh, Saigon, Ben Thanh, Cau Ong Lanh, Ban Co, Nhieu Loc, Phu Nhuan, Cau Kieu, Duc Nhuan, Tan Son Nhat, Tan Son Hoa, and Binh Tien.

Group No. 6 includes the following delegates including Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation (16th tenure); Do Duc Hien, a full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs; and Director Nguyen Vu Trung of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the meeting, voters from these wards raised several concerns and recommendations regarding daily life, including issues related to transportation, housing, and public security and order.

During the session, voters voiced their opinions on several pressing urban and infrastructure issues with city leaders.

Voter Nguyen Kieu Hoang from Cho Lon Ward suggested that Ho Chi Minh City consider implementing policies to support residents in transitioning from traditional fuel vehicles to electric vehicles. Another Cho Lon Ward resident, voter Nguyen Thi Nguyet Tu, proposed that the city develop solutions to improve connectivity between Metro Line 1 and the existing bus network to make public transportation more convenient.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

Regarding housing infrastructure, voter Nguyen Thi Sam from An Dong Ward raised concerns about the deterioration of old apartment buildings and urged the city to promptly implement solutions to ensure resident safety.

After listening to the feedback, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang addressed each issue raised by the voters in detail.

Concerning the renovation of old apartment buildings, Secretary Tran Luu Quang stated that the city is currently conducting a review, inventory, and classification process to devise appropriate solutions. Priority is being given to addressing "Class D" apartment buildings, which are those designated for demolition.

According to the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the city’s primary focus is on providing better new housing for residents while ensuring convenient access to public transportation. Land vacated following the demolition of these old structures will be prioritized for the creation of parks and public spaces for the community.

Regarding transport infrastructure and parking, Secretary Tran Luu Quang announced that the city plans to develop a modern system of underground parking facilities in several areas such as Le Van Tam Park, Tao Dan Park, and September 23 Park, to meet public demand and help restore order on streets and sidewalks.

Furthermore, he noted that the city will continue to promote the development of public transport by expanding the bus network, which is supported by an ongoing free-fare policy, and developing metro lines to facilitate travel and gradually reduce reliance on private vehicles.

Regarding security and public order, voter Nguyen Thi Hong Duyen from An Dong Ward acknowledged that the crime rate in Ho Chi Minh City has decreased significantly of late, particularly with respect to street-level crime. Discussing this matter, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that these results reflect the significant efforts of the city’s police force, relevant authorities, and local government.

He noted that Ho Chi Minh City is currently focusing on implementing various measures to build a drug-free city. This includes the consistent application of strategies to reduce crime, particularly street crime, thereby ensuring peace for the public and fostering a safe, stable environment for socio-economic development.

During the meeting, Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also addressed several other issues raised by voters, including urban planning, land management, tax policy, health and social insurance, and the operation of the two-tier local government structure.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan