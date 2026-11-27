Ho Chi Minh City has launched a new campaign to boost public transport use from 2026 to 2030, making it a factor in annual performance evaluations for government agencies and employees.

The initiative aims to increase public transit's share of travel demand while promoting cashless payments and greener urban mobility.

Ho Chi Minh City has launched a campaign titled "Increasing the Use of Public Transport in Ho Chi Minh City" for the 2026–2030 period. The use of public transport will now be incorporated into the annual performance evaluation and classification criteria for government agencies, organizations, and individuals.

Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, chairs the conference

On the afternoon of November 26, the Commission for Information and Education of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in coordination with the City’s Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on socio-economic issues within the city. The session was chaired by Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

During the press conference, Nguyen Huu Nam, Deputy Head of the Emulation and Commendation Board under the City’s Department of Home Affairs, provided details on the campaign "Increasing the Use of Public Transport in Ho Chi Minh City" (2026–2030), which was initiated by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on October 23, 2026, under Plan 585.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and foster a significant shift in the mindset and actions of officials, Party members, civil servants, public employees, and the general public regarding the benefits of using public transport (including buses, metro services, public bicycles, and water buses).

A key feature of this initiative is that the use of public transport will be factored into the annual performance evaluations and classifications of agencies, units, localities, and individuals, and will be linked to the process of reviewing and granting commendations or awards. These results will be verified electronically via a digital platform.

Nguyen Huu Nam, Deputy Head of the Emulation and Commendation Board under the City’s Department of Home Affairs, speaks at the conference

According to Deputy Head Nguyen Huu Nam, Plan 585/KH-UBND sets specific targets to be achieved by 2030. Public transport is expected to account for 15 to 20 percent of the total travel demand among the population.

Under the plan, over 80 percent of officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers have committed to using the service at least twice a week. Additionally, the rate of cashless payments is targeted to reach over 95 percent, while 100 percent of trips will be electronically authenticated and recorded on the MultiGo platform.

The initiative consists of two distinct phases. The first phase, running from 2026 to 2027, focuses on achieving a breakthrough in public awareness, providing fare subsidies, transitioning to green buses, and finalizing integrated payment systems.

The second phase, spanning 2028 to 2030, centers on expanding the network, integrating multi-modal transport, establishing low-emission zones, scaling up successful models, and conducting a final review.

HCMC cracks down on smuggled, counterfeit goods

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Department, as part of an intensified campaign to oversee the market in late 2026 and ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year, market surveillance teams have stepped up inspections, focusing on every stage from goods collection and storage to distribution.

The market surveillance authorities are also prioritizing essential goods at wholesale and traditional markets, production facilities, warehouses, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels.

From October 12 to November 25, the department inspected 904 cases and handled 818 violations. It temporarily seized 74 tons and nearly 400,000 units of goods in violation, with an estimated value exceeding VND18.3 billion. Fines totaling more than VND1.9 billion were imposed for trading in smuggled goods, goods of unknown origin or provenance, and counterfeit branded products.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan