Long Thanh Airport Phase 1 inauguration remains unchanged on Dec 19, 2025

The Government Office on September 11 issued a notice conveying Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s conclusions on the progress of Long Thanh International Airport for Phase 1 and its related infrastructure projects.

The notice emphasized that the goal of completing the project in time for the inauguration on December 19, 2025, as instructed by the Prime Minister, remains unchanged.

If the project cannot be completed as scheduled, the managing agencies and investors will bear full responsibility and must promptly report to the Prime Minister.

The inauguration of Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport remains unchanged on December 19, 2025.



Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha also directed the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee to finish and hand over the entire site at the National Highway 51 interchange under the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway by September.

The effort aims to help Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) to complete the expressway on schedule, ensuring smooth connectivity with Long Thanh International Airport as well as optimizing the project’s investment effectiveness.

As for the connecting infrastructure projects, the Deputy Prime Minister requested the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Dong Nai Province, the Ministry of Construction, managing agencies and project investors to continue focusing on inspection, supervision and direction to accelerate the progress of connecting road networks, fuel pipeline systems, fiber optic cables and other related works, ensuring synchronized completion as committed.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasized that the fuel pipeline system must be designed with a long-term perspective, including consideration of storage solutions and the supply of clean fuel in accordance with international regulations.

The People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province are tasked with instructing relevant departments and agencies to review and develop well-planned and efficient traffic routing solutions to facilitate the movement of private vehicles, construction material carriers and freight transport, particularly container trucks; ensure the safe and smooth of passenger transport, and minimize traffic congestion and accidents during both the construction and operation phases of Long Thanh International Airport.

On the same day, the Government Office also issued a notice conveying Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s conclusions on several key projects in Ninh Binh Province. Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested the Ninh Binh Provincial People’s Committee to coordinate proactively with the Ministry of Construction in developing a proposal for the establishment of Ninh Binh International Airport. This will be carried out during the process of review and adjustment of the national master plan for the development of airports for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050. Based on this, the Ministry of Construction will consolidate and report to the Prime Minister in accordance with regulations.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong