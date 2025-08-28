Dong Nai Province authorities preparing workforce for Long Thanh Airport

With a significant labor demand for Long Thanh Airport, Dong Nai Province is stepping up preparations, focusing on vocational training and job placement for residents affected by land clearance.

As Vietnam’s most important aviation project, Long Thanh International Airport is racing toward its target of beginning operations in 2026. With labor demand expected to be significant, Dong Nai Province is stepping up preparations, focusing on vocational training and job placement for residents affected by land clearance.

More than 3,000 jobs in the aviation sector

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, once the Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport becomes operational, it will handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo annually, requiring around 14,000 workers across various education and skill levels from general labor to university and postgraduate qualifications.

To ensure the efficient operation of such a landmark project, on August 23, 2025, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), in coordination with Dong Nai authorities, held the Long Thanh Airport Job Fair, attracting around 11,500 participants and seven recruiting companies offering more than 3,000 positions.

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), in coordination with the provincial Departments of Education and Training and Home Affairs of Dong Nai held the Long Thanh Airport Job Fair on August 23.

Employers set requirements including good physical health, an age range of 18 to 32, English proficiency with a minimum TOEIC score of 450, strong communication skills, adaptability, and the ability to perform in dynamic working environments.

Among them, Vietnam Airport Ground Services (VIAGS) is recruiting more than 400 positions, including passenger service agents, load controllers, ramp coordinators, flight dispatchers, ground equipment maintenance technicians, baggage and cargo handlers and aircraft cleaning staff.

According to Mr. Nguyen Cao Cuong, Deputy General Director of Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the company is not only focused on recruitment but also committed to supporting employees throughout training, skill development and career development.

ACV aims to foster a professional working environment where each individual can maximize their potential, thereby enhancing Long Thanh Airport’s competitiveness once it begins operations.

Priority for residents affected by land acquisition

Dong Nai Province is carrying out a project titled “Training and Developing Local Human Resources for Long Thanh International Airport for 2024–2026, with a vision to 2030." The project aims to supply 4,800 workers with a total budget of more than VND121 billion (about US$ 4.6 million). Priority is given to training young people from families whose land was acquired for the airport’s construction.

Thousands of job seekers attend the Long Thanh Airport Recruitment Event.

As part of Dong Nai Province’s workforce development plan, Lilama 2 International Technology College has signed cooperation agreements with Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Vietnam Aircraft Engineering Company and Saigon Ground Services. The partnership focuses on training in aircraft maintenance and airport cargo logistics. Graduates who meet foreign language requirements will be recruited and placed in jobs at Long Thanh Airport.

The school’s leaders expressed hope that Dong Nai Province would organize activities connecting aviation service enterprises with local communities and residents, and also provide financial assistance and favorable conditions for young people from families whose homes and land were affected by the Long Thanh Airport construction project.

Meanwhile, Lac Hong University (LHU) offers programs aligned with Long Thanh Airport’s workforce needs, including logistics, supply chain management and airport logistics services.

Associate Professor Nguyen Vu Quynh, Vice Rector of LHU said the university has invested nearly VND1 billion (US$37,958) in a logistics and supply chain simulation lab to train high-quality personnel capable of handling cargo, passenger services, and airport support operations. LHU students also participate in competitions such as Robocon, technology awards, IoT and artificial intelligence, helping develop a pool of skilled talent for Long Thanh Airport.

Deputy Chairman of Dong Nai Province’s People’s Committee Le Truong Son urged training institutions to coordinate with Airports Corporation of Vietnam and aviation companies to develop programs that match the sector’s specific recruitment needs.

He also called for internship opportunities at Long Thanh International Airport and emphasized giving hiring priority to students from families whose homes or land were affected by the project.

The Deputy Chairman of Dong Nai Province’s People’s Committee assigned the provincial Department of Education and Training will draft a resolution defining the content and funding levels for workforce training for Long Thanh Airport during the 2026–2030 period. The proposal will be submitted to the provincial People’s Committee for review and then to the People’s Council for approval, aiming to ensure sufficient skilled personnel when the airport begins operations in 2026.

Related News Thousands of people join Long Thanh Airport Job Fair

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong