National

State Appraisal Council for Long Thanh Airport Project formed

SGGPO

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to establish the State Appraisal Council to review the adjustment of the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Investment and Construction Project.

1-7176-4390.jpg.jpg
A perspective of Long Thanh International Airport

Pursuant to the decision, the Minister of Planning and Investment serves as the Head of the council, while the Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment is the Deputy Head.

Council members include leaders from relevant ministries and agencies, as well as leaders from the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province.

The decision identifies that the evaluation report from the council must clearly confirm whether the adjusted project documents meet the required conditions for the Prime Minister to approve.

The Ministry of Transport is responsible for providing all necessary documents related to the project’s adjustment evaluation process.

Related News
By Phan Thao - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

State Appraisal Council first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Ministry of Transport Minister of Planning and Investment Head of the council project’s adjustment evaluation process

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn