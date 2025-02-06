State Appraisal Council for Long Thanh Airport Project formed

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to establish the State Appraisal Council to review the adjustment of the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport Investment and Construction Project.

A perspective of Long Thanh International Airport

Pursuant to the decision, the Minister of Planning and Investment serves as the Head of the council, while the Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment is the Deputy Head.

Council members include leaders from relevant ministries and agencies, as well as leaders from the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province.

The decision identifies that the evaluation report from the council must clearly confirm whether the adjusted project documents meet the required conditions for the Prime Minister to approve.

The Ministry of Transport is responsible for providing all necessary documents related to the project’s adjustment evaluation process.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Huyen Huong