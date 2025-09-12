Operation of Long Thanh Airport presents complex, unprecedented challenges

Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), Uong Viet Dung, stated that the operational plan for Long Thanh Airport represents an unprecedented challenge.

Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), Uong Viet Dung, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The primary objective is to ensure efficient and systematic management while maintaining seamless continuity with Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

On September 11, the Vietnam Aviation Academy, in collaboration with the Institute of Smart City and Management (ISCM) at the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, convened an international conference titled “The Pair of Long Thanh and Tan Son Nhat International Airports Shaping the National Aviation Gateway Towards a Regional Transit Hub in the New Era.”

At the conference, numerous experts expressed the expectation that the Long Thanh and Tan Son Nhat airport system will emerge as a national aviation gateway and a key regional transit hub.

However, while constructing a large-scale airport like Long Thanh airfield presents significant challenges, achieving efficient and sustainable operations proves even more demanding.

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport is being accelerated, with operations expected to commence by mid-2026. The airport will have an annual capacity of 25 million passengers and will be equipped to handle international and domestic flights.

At the seminar (Photo: SGGP)

Currently, two coordination plans have been proposed.

The first plan assigns Tan Son Nhat International Airport to handle 95 percent of domestic flights, while Long Thanh International Airport takes on all international flights.

The second plan envisions Tan Son Nhat continuing to serve domestic flights and a portion of short-haul international routes, estimated at approximately 3.8 million passengers per year, while Long Thanh handles all long-haul international flights as well as some domestic flights, accommodating around 16.8 million passengers annually.

Both plans have their respective advantages and disadvantages, and public consultation is necessary before a final decision is made.

Doctor of Science and architect Ngo Viet Nam Son said that flight network distribution should be based on passenger demand. According to him, many international passengers often choose to fly directly instead of transferring through a domestic airport due to the inconvenience. Therefore, it is essential to thoroughly assess passenger willingness to travel between Long Thanh and Tan Son Nhat airports. Without such consideration, the operational efficiency and competitive edge of both airports could be compromised.

The group of researchers from the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City also highlighted several challenges in the initial phase of operations, notably the lengthy travel time from the central city to Long Thanh International Airport, estimated at around 1.5 hours, due to delays in the development of railway and ring roads, raising concerns about potential congestion.

If some airlines continue to operate at Tan Son Nhat, Long Thanh International Airport may have difficulty attracting long-haul carriers. Similar to the experience in Malaysia, where Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) came into operation, but Subang Airport still maintained operations.

In addition, a customs system, a synchronized digital freight transport platform, and a supply chain are essential prerequisites to ensure the smooth operation of Long Thanh International Airport from its earliest stages.

A representative from the Academy of Construction Strategy and cadres training under the Ministry of Construction stated that although Long Thanh International Airport is a national key infrastructure project, without comprehensive investment in its connecting systems, there is a high risk of congestion and inefficient operations.

Therefore, accelerating the progress of related transportation projects, including expressways, railways, provincial roads, and river-crossing bridges, is an urgent priority. In particular, ministries, agencies, and local authorities must align on planning, allocate resources effectively, and implement multiple projects in parallel.

Only with the completion of its connecting infrastructure can Long Thanh International Airport fully realize its role as the national aviation gateway and emerge as a major international transit hub. Within the national aviation development strategy, Long Thanh International Airport plays a key role, more important than Tan Son Nhat.

In the initial phase, the majority of international flights, both long-haul and short-haul, should be concentrated at Long Thanh International Airport. Additionally, it is essential to complete the network of connecting transport infrastructure, including expressways and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Roads 1 through 4, as well as key metro lines from Thu Thiem to Long Thanh, the extension of Metro Line 1 from Bien Hoa to Long Thanh International Airport, and the Ben Thanh–Tan Son Nhat metro route.

In his closing remarks at the seminar, Mr. Uong Viet Dung emphasized that the operational planning for Long Thanh International Airport presents a complex and unprecedented challenge. The goal is to operate effectively and scientifically while ensuring continuity with Tan Son Nhat Airport.

According to Mr. Dung, Long Thanh International Airport is envisioned as a modern transit hub with the capacity to compete regionally within the Asia–Pacific. Meanwhile, Tan Son Nhat Airport will continue to operate in parallel, potentially focusing on international charter flights and private jets, serving as supporting infrastructure for Ho Chi Minh City’s development into an economic and financial center.

At present, authorities have yet to finalize an operational coordination plan and continue to seek opinions from experts, businesses, and the public. The objective is to complete the project by the end of 2025 and begin operations at Long Thanh International Airport by mid-2026, in tandem with the completion of its connecting infrastructure.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh