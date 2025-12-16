Lam Dong approves investment policy for Phan Thiet Airport

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province announced that it had issued a decision approving the investment policy for the Phan Thiet Airport Project in Mui Ne Ward on December 15.

Access road to Phan Thiet Airport Project (Photo: SGGP)

According to the decision, Phan Thiet Airport is planned to accommodate 4E-class aircraft, with an expected capacity of approximately 2 million passengers per year by 2030, handling both domestic flights and non-scheduled international services.

The project aims to complete the national aviation infrastructure network, contributing to socio-economic and tourism development, while also ensuring defense and security in the South Central region and Lam Dong Province.

It will occupy a total land area of approximately 74.6 hectares, with an estimated investment of more than VND3,797 billion (US$144 million), excluding costs for compensation, support, and resettlement. The project is slated for a 50-year operational period from the date the investor receives approval.

According to the plan, the project is expected to be completed within approximately 24 months from the date the investment policy decision is issued. The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province has called on relevant departments and local authorities to closely coordinate to ensure the project’s progress and compliance with legal regulations throughout its implementation.

