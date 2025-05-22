Construction of second runway at Long Thanh Airport to begin soon

A meeting to review the construction progress and material supply situation for the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway and Long Thanh International Airport projects was held in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai province, on May 21.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh inspects construction progress at the Interchange of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway with the T1 and T2 access roads to Long Thanh Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was chaired by Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh with the participation of a working delegation from the Ministry, and representatives of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), and relevant units.

According to the report, the Long Thanh International Airport project requires over 4.9 million cubic meters of construction-grade crushed rock. However, the quality of stone at several quarries is inconsistent, with a significant portion being weathered and unsuitable for use. Therefore, the province is being asked to support the supply of materials for the project, particularly as the construction of the second runway gets underway.

As for the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway project, 155 households have yet to hand over their land. Construction units have requested that Dong Nai Province complete land clearance and relocate technical infrastructure by May 2025 and finish the site handover before August 2025.

In his conclusion, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said that the Long Thanh International Airport project’s construction packages are now fully synchronized. Therefore, the investor and contractors must accelerate the construction of the second runway and ensure that all components are completed by the end of December 2025, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive.

Regarding the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway project, the Minister emphasized that the investor and contractors need to speed up construction and expedite the relocation of technical infrastructure so that the expressway can be completed in tandem with the Long Thanh Airport project.

On the same day in Hanoi, the Ministry of Industry and Trade held two online meetings with local authorities and relevant units to accelerate the progress of the 500 kV Lao Cai–Vinh Yen transmission line project and power evacuation projects for the Nhon Trach thermal power plants 3 and 4 in Dong Nai Province.

The Lao Cai–Vinh Yen transmission line project has now completed land handover for all 468 positions, with foundation work and power pole installation currently underway. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to finalize land clearance by the end of May, urging them to take advantage of favorable weather conditions to accelerate construction.

As for the Nhon Trach project, Dong Nai Province still has 37 out of 87 power pole positions for the 220 kV transmission line that have not been handed over. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged the province to complete land clearance by June 15 to ensure the commercial operation of the Nhon Trach power plant 3 in August and the Nhon Trach plant 4 in November 2025.

By Hoang Bac, Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh