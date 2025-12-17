No justification for delays in home rebuilding, repair for flood-hit people: PM

PM Pham Minh Chinh has stressed that the deadline for completing all housing repairs must be met by December 31, 2025, while all the construction of new homes must be finished by January 31, 2026, insisting that these targets will not be changed.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a hybrid meeting meeting with ministries, central agencies and local authorities on December 17 to review the implementation of the “Quang Trung Campaign” to rebuild and repair homes that are severely damaged by recent storms and floods. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made the remarks while chairing a hybrid meeting with ministries, central agencies, and local authorities on December 17 to review the implementation of the “Quang Trung Campaign” to rebuild and repair homes that collapsed, were swept away, or were severely damaged by recent storms and floods.

The Government leader said that any difficulties arising during the implementation, including funding shortfalls and shortages of construction materials, labor, or equipment, must be reported promptly to the PM for resolution, underlining that there is no justification for further delays in rebuilding or repairing homes for people affected by natural disasters.

Noting that there is little time left, he urged localities to accelerate the start of construction and repair works. He pointed out several provinces, particularly Gia Lai, calling on them to make greater efforts, given the large number of homes still requiring repair or reconstruction.

Under the "Quang Trung Campaign" launched by the PM, a total of 1,653 new houses need to be built, and 35,731 houses require repairs for households affected by disasters across central provinces from Ha Tinh to Lam Dong.

To date, construction has begun on 1,622 new houses, an increase of 651 compared with the previous week, of which 474 have been completed. Meanwhile, 32,559 out of the 35,731 houses requiring repairs have already been fixed.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The government leader called on the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to mobilize personnel to support construction and repair efforts, while also encouraging mutual assistance among residents. Local authorities were instructed to take responsibility for supplying construction materials and designs for affected households.

The Ministry of National Defence was tasked with ensuring sufficient construction manpower, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was asked to work closely with localities to monitor developments and handle emerging issues. The Government Inspectorate was instructed to inspect the use of support funds.

State-owned groups, including the Vietnam National Industry and Energy Group (Petrovietnam), Vietnam Electricity, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), and Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), were urged to continue supporting localities, while media agencies were asked to highlight public solidarity in rebuilding efforts.

Regarding the restoration of infrastructure, including facilities serving daily community needs, the Government leader requested localities to complete, by December 20, an inventory of communal houses, health stations, cultural centers, and other facilities in need of repair, and to report to the Government Office for consideration.

Vietnamplus