Thousands of people join Long Thanh Airport Job Fair

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), in coordination with the provincial Departments of Education and Training and Home Affairs of Dong Nai this morning organized the Long Thanh Airport Job Fair.

The fair took place in An Phuoc Commune, Dong Nai Province, aiming at attracting a highly skilled workforce capable of mastering advanced global technologies to ensure the airport’s efficient operation.

The event attracted about 9,500 online applications and the participation of more than 2,000 high school, college, and university students from Dong Nai Province and Ho Chi Minh City.

Seven enterprises took part in on-site recruitment, offering a wide range of positions requiring qualifications from high school level and above.

According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Le Truong Son, the locality is accelerating investment in transport routes to connect Long Thanh International Airport and urgently implementing projects for the airport urban area and the free trade zone surrounding the airport.

As a result, the demand for human resources across multiple sectors will be huge. In the upcoming time, Dong Nai Province will continue to monitor project progress, strengthen communication about labor needs, and adjust training programs to ensure an adequate and qualified workforce for the smooth operation of Long Thanh International Airport.

>>>Below are some photos of the event.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong