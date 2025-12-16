Key transport projects across Central and Central Highlands ready for opening

In recent days, workers across transportation projects in Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak provinces in the Central region and the Central Highlands have been racing to complete the final stages, preparing for a coordinated opening on December 19.

The interchange connecting the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway to National Highway 1A has been completed, allowing traffic to merge through the Cu Mong Tunnel on the Gia Lai–Dak Lak border.

At the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon Expressway project, the contractor consortium led by Deo Ca Group is racing to complete the final sections. Notably, the 3.2-kilometer Binh De Tunnel, which cuts through the mountain range straddling Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces, has already been opened.

Engineers and workers are focusing on cutting concrete expansion joints on the road surface, welding guardrails, painting, and calibrating the jet fan system. Along a roughly 10-kilometer stretch across the hilly border region between Quang Ngai and Gia Lai, the two mountain tunnels, Huan Phong (0.7 km) and Duc Pho (0.6 km), have also been completed, standing ready for the scheduled opening.

At the sections where the Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon and Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh projects intersect, crews are finalizing remaining works, including the installation of poles and signage, slope reinforcement, and site clearance.

The project passes through complex terrain, particularly the Cu Mong Pass area and the 1,984-meter Ky Lo River overpass in Dak Lak province, which demands extremely high technical standards, officials noted.

Contractors are mobilizing additional personnel, equipment, and work fronts to ensure the technical completion and timely opening of the road, said a representative of the Management Board of the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh Expressway.

In Dak Lak Province, component project 3 of phase 1 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway Project has entered its final sprint. Engineers, staff, and workers on site are working around the clock, striving to achieve technical completion of the entire route by December 19, 2025.

Executive Director of component project 3, Dang Tho Dan, said that as of early December, more than 85 percent of the construction packages’ contract value had been completed. The project is on track for the technical opening of the entire route on December 19 while also conducting inspections and bringing approximately 21 kilometers into operation. The goal is to complete, inspect, and hand over the main route by February 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, at the starting point of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway in component project 1, 20 kilometers of road surfacing have been completed. Construction teams are working intensively to install medians, fencing, noise barriers, and anti-glare nets in preparation for the technical opening scheduled for December 19.

Phase 1 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project has a total investment of VND21,935 billion (US$832 million) and spans approximately 116.5 kilometers. The project is divided into three component projects, with component project 3 covering more than 48 kilometers and involving an investment of over VND6,165 billion (US$234 million).

Prioritizing quality and safety above all else

The expressway across Gia Lai and Dak Lak has been built, awaiting official opening

According to Mr. Bui Trong Lai, Executive Director of the Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon and Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh Expressway projects with a combined length of over 131 kilometers, many construction packages were heavily affected by typhoon Kalmaegi and the recent historic floods. However, he emphasized that meeting the scheduled timeline will not come at the expense of quality and safety when the projects are put into operation.

At the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon project, Mr. Bui Nhat Hien, the project’s Executive Director, stated that the entire route has reached approximately 99 percent of its planned work and is ready for technical traffic. The team is currently urging contractors to finalize documentation and seek input from relevant authorities before submitting the traffic management plan for approval to the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam.

Specifically, the Binh De Tunnel has completed its fire prevention and safety inspection documentation. Meanwhile, to link the Da Nang–Quang Ngai route with Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon and to minimize disruption to operators, authorities are completing digital infrastructure and implementing nonstop toll collection systems.

Regarding the Chi Thanh–Van Phong Expressway section, Mr. Ho Xuan Thang, Deputy Director of Project Management Board 7, stated that the project has fallen behind schedule due to prolonged storms and flooding. Following the directives of the Ministry of Construction, the team is instructing contractors to remove landslide-affected soil and rehabilitate the main roadbed.

The contractors have committed to achieving technical clearance of the entire project by December 31, 2025, and to opening it for operation before January 31, 2026, in time to accommodate travel demand during the Lunar New Year, Mr. Thang said.

In Nghe An, the construction of the deep-water Cua Lo Port project in Hai Loc commune is expected to commence, with a total investment of over VND 9,000 billion (US$342 million). The port will accommodate vessels of 100,000–200,000 DWT and play a key role in regional connectivity when linked with the Vinh–Thanh Thuy Expressway.

In Ha Tinh, six projects are scheduled to break ground, totaling more than VND128,552 billion (US$4.9 billion). These include Vinmetal Ha Tinh Steel Plant, Ky Anh Wind Power Plant, and Eco Wind Ky Anh, as well as urban and cultural development projects.

In Da Nang, construction is set to begin on the flagship Phase B of Nam Thang Binh Industrial Park, with a first-phase investment of over VND3,373 billion (US$128 million). The 346-hectare project will be implemented across Thang Dien and Thang Truong communes.

Additionally, the project to renovate and upgrade the National Highway 14B interchange with the Da Nang–Quang Ngai Expressway in Ba Na commune, with a total state budget of nearly VND540 billion (US$20.5 million), is also set to proceed. The project involves constructing a grade-separated interchange, widening Hoa Lien–Tuy Loan Bridge, and developing connecting ramps, ensuring seamless connectivity along the central region’s key transport corridor.

Furthermore, Da Nang City has broken ground on two social housing projects in Zone B of Nam Cam Le Residential Area in Hoa Xuan Ward, covering nearly 26,000 square meters with a total investment of over VND2,700 billion (US$102.5 million).

In Gia Lai, eight projects are slated for groundbreaking and two for inauguration, with a total investment exceeding VND 60,100 billion (US$2.3 billion). Key initiatives include the Quy Nhon–Pleiku Expressway, industrial and coastal connectivity routes, an artificial intelligence (AI) research center, and An Khe Biomass Power Plant.

In Lam Dong, preparations have been largely completed, setting the stage for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Tan Phu–Bao Loc Expressway linking Dong Nai Province up to Lam Dong Province.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh