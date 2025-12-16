110kV substation inaugurated to power Long Thanh International Airport

The 110kV Long Thanh Airport substation and its connecting transmission lines, with a total capacity of 80 MVA, were inaugurated on December 16.

On the morning of December 16, Dong Nai Power Company held an inauguration ceremony for the power infrastructure, which ensures a stable power supply for Vietnam’s largest airport.

Overview of the inauguration ceremony

Completed ahead of schedule, the project is ready to serve the airport’s initial operations and the first commercial flight scheduled for December 19, 2025.

Dong Nai Power Company indicated that with an investment of over VND158 billion (US$6 million), the power infrastructure includes two 40 MVA transformers and a 3.8-kilometer double-circuit 110kV transmission line, supplying electricity to key airport facilities.

Delegates take part in the inauguration ceremony of the 110kV Long Thanh Airport substation and its connecting transmission lines.

Notably, the substation is designed to meet the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) standards for an unmanned 110kV substation. The entire monitoring and control system has been digitized and is remotely operated via the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in compliance with the international IEC 61850 protocol. This technology enables real-time equipment monitoring, enhances reliability, and ensures the highest power supply quality, meeting the stringent requirements of a modern international airport.

EVNSPC leaders inspect operating parameters at the substation.

Earlier, the electricity sector had worked with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to successfully connect the 22kV lines, formally integrating the national power grid into Long Thanh Airport’s internal distribution network. This milestone completed a critical component of the airport’s power supply infrastructure, ensuring energy readiness for synchronized trial operations of key facilities prior to the inaugural flight on December 19, 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Bui Quoc Hoan, Deputy Director General of the Southern Power Corporation, affirmed that the completion and commissioning of the 110kV Long Thanh Airport substation play a vital role in ensuring a continuous, stable and high-quality power supply for airport operations, which are planned to serve up to 100 million passengers and five million tons of cargo annually.

By Bui Liem- Translated by Huyen Huong