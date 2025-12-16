PM urges readiness for nationwide groundbreaking, inauguration ceremonies

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed relevant agencies to thoroughly review procedures for ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies for projects celebrating the 14th National Party Congress, in line with regulations, while ensuring full preparation of sites, technical logistics, facilities, and security and safety measures.

The Prime Minister made the request while chairing a meeting between the Government’s standing members and ministries, sectors and localities on December 16 on preparations for the events.

He also called for detailed scenarios to be developed, along with appropriate ceremonial arrangements, to ensure well-organised ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies, particularly at the main venue in Hanoi. The work must follow the “six-clear” principle: clear responsibilities, clear tasks, clear timelines, clear outcomes, clear authority and clear accountability.

The Prime Minister assigned Deputy Prime Ministers to oversee the work and tasked the Ministry of Construction (MoC) - the standing body for the event with coordinating with the Government Office, Vietnam Television and relevant ministries, agencies and localities to continue reviewing the list of projects eligible for ground-breaking, inauguration and technical opening. The ministry was also asked to review timelines, venues and organisational formats, as well as overall preparations for the ceremonies.

Earlier, under the PM’s instructions, the Ministry of Construction requested ministries, sectors, provincial and municipal People’s Committees, as well as economic groups and state-owned corporations, to register and prepare for the commencement and inauguration of major projects and works marking the 14th National Party Congress.

As of December 14, the MoC had compiled a list of 234 such projects. Of these, 148 projects are scheduled for ground-breaking, while 86 are set for inauguration or technical opening. The list includes 38 projects invested by ministries and sectors, 39 by groups and corporations, and 157 by localities.

The total investment for these projects exceeds VND3.4 quadrillion (US$129.1 billion), including more than VND627 trillion for 96 state-funded projects and over VND2.79 quadrillion for 138 projects financed by other sources.

The ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies for the above-mentioned projects are scheduled to take place on the morning of December 19, marking the 79th anniversary of National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946–2025), in a hybrid format across 79 venues. The main venue will be in Hanoi, with 11 in-person sites in provinces and cities, and online connections to 67 project sites nationwide.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presides over a meeting between the Government’s standing members and ministries, sectors and localities on December 16 on preparations for the groundbreaking, inauguration, and technical opening ceremonies of key projects.

The Government leader stressed that alongside the launch and inauguration of large-scale projects, due attention should be paid to initiating and implementing social welfare projects, such as building and repairing homes for people affected by recent natural disasters. This, he said, underscores the human significance of the event, affirming that while promoting development, the Party and the State remain committed to social welfare, ensuring that no one is left behind, and striving for rapid and sustainable national development and a prosperous, happy life for the people.

Vietnamplus