Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway ahead of technical opening

After two years of construction, Subproject 3 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has been largely completed and is ready for a technical opening to traffic on December 19.

Subproject 3 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has reached 85 percent completion.

On-site observations at Subproject 3 show that despite unfavorable weather conditions, work on the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has been carried out at a highly accelerated pace.

Contractors have mobilized 32 construction fronts, deploying nearly 700 managers, engineers, and workers, along with 400 vehicles and pieces of machinery operating at full capacity.

Subproject 3 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has reached 85 percent completion.

According to Mr. Dang Tho Dan, Executive Director of Subproject 3, by early December, the construction packages had reached more than 85 percent of their contracted value.

Working under the motto of “braving the sun and beating the rain,” Subproject 3 is set to achieve technical traffic opening along the entire route on December 19. At the same time, inspection and acceptance procedures will be carried out, with around 21 kilometers completed and put into operation.

The project’s target is to complete, inspect, and hand over the main route before February 14, 2026, in time to meet public travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Workers from Son Hai Group carry out the construction of the median strip.

Phase 1 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has a total investment of VND21.935 trillion and a total length of approximately 116.5 kilometers. The project is divided into three subprojects, of which Subproject 3 has a total length of more than 48 kilometers and an investment of roughly VND6.17 trillion. Once operational, the expressway will significantly shorten travel time between Khanh Hoa and Buon Ma Thuot, strengthen connectivity between the Central Highlands and the South Central Coast, and help drive economic and social development, tourism, logistics, and regional linkages.

The expressway is gradually taking shape.

Contractors are concentrating on completing key components of Subproject 3.

Workers are making all-out efforts to finish the remaining items.

Traffic signs are being installed.

Workers wash down the roadway surface.

Piles are being driven for guardrail installation.

Subproject 3 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway is scheduled to open to technical traffic on December 19.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan