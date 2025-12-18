National

Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway ahead of technical opening

SGGPO

After two years of construction, Subproject 3 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has been largely completed and is ready for a technical opening to traffic on December 19.

1.jpg
Subproject 3 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has reached 85 percent completion.

On-site observations at Subproject 3 show that despite unfavorable weather conditions, work on the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has been carried out at a highly accelerated pace.

2.jpg

Contractors have mobilized 32 construction fronts, deploying nearly 700 managers, engineers, and workers, along with 400 vehicles and pieces of machinery operating at full capacity.

3.jpg
Subproject 3 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has reached 85 percent completion.

According to Mr. Dang Tho Dan, Executive Director of Subproject 3, by early December, the construction packages had reached more than 85 percent of their contracted value.

Working under the motto of “braving the sun and beating the rain,” Subproject 3 is set to achieve technical traffic opening along the entire route on December 19. At the same time, inspection and acceptance procedures will be carried out, with around 21 kilometers completed and put into operation.

The project’s target is to complete, inspect, and hand over the main route before February 14, 2026, in time to meet public travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year.

4.jpg
Workers from Son Hai Group carry out the construction of the median strip.

Phase 1 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has a total investment of VND21.935 trillion and a total length of approximately 116.5 kilometers.

The project is divided into three subprojects, of which Subproject 3 has a total length of more than 48 kilometers and an investment of roughly VND6.17 trillion.

Once operational, the expressway will significantly shorten travel time between Khanh Hoa and Buon Ma Thuot, strengthen connectivity between the Central Highlands and the South Central Coast, and help drive economic and social development, tourism, logistics, and regional linkages.

1.jpg
The expressway is gradually taking shape.
5.jpg
Contractors are concentrating on completing key components of Subproject 3.
6.jpg
Workers are making all-out efforts to finish the remaining items.
7.jpg
Traffic signs are being installed.
8.jpg
Workers wash down the roadway surface.
9.jpg
10.jpg
Piles are being driven for guardrail installation.
11.jpg
Subproject 3 of the Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway is scheduled to open to technical traffic on December 19.
By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Khanh Hoa–Buon Ma Thuot Expressway technical opening Central Highlands South Central Coast Son Hai Group

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn