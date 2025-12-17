Vietnam’s rapid, sustainable development goal is well-grounded, feasible: PM

The Prime Minister stressed that Vietnam has clearly identified the dual green transition and digital transformation as an objective necessity, a strategic choice and a top priority.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the high-level plenary session of the Vietnam Economy in 2025 and Prospects in 2026 Forum (VEPF) in Hanoi on December 16. (Photo: VNA)

It serves as both a foundation and a key driving force for rapid and sustainable development.

Vietnam’s goal of rapid and sustainable development based on green and digital transformation has solid foundations, ample potential and strong feasibility, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on December 16 at the high-level plenary session of the Vietnam Economy in 2025 and Prospects in 2026 Forum (VEPF).

Addressing the forum jointly organised by the Government and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, the PM stressed that Vietnam has clearly identified the dual green transition and digital transformation as an objective necessity, a strategic choice and a top priority. It serves as both a foundation and key driving force for rapid and sustainable development, he said.

PM Pham Minh Chinh noted that the Party and State have issued numerous guidelines, mechanisms and policies to promote this orientation. The Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress highlights fast and sustainable development; accelerating national digital transformation and developing the digital economy based on science, technology and innovation; and building a green, circular and environmentally friendly economy.

The Politburo has also issued major strategic resolutions in key pillar sectors, particularly Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation as the most important breakthrough.

PM Pham Minh Chinh said Vietnam is reforming its growth model, taking science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition as the main drivers across all sectors, especially in key areas of the economy.

Looking ahead, Vietnam will focus on strategic priorities, including promoting rapid and sustainable growth based on the dual transition, striving for double-digit growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and ensuring major economic balances. The country will also enhance forecasting and analysis capacity to proactively and flexibly respond to external fluctuations, he noted.

The Government leader added that Vietnam will continue implementing the three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resources; introduce sandbox mechanisms to support digital, green and circular economy; and develop groundbreaking scientific research programs in 11 groups of strategic technologies.

The PM also highlighted the importance of exploiting new development spaces, including the marine economy, underground resources and space technology; promoting new economic models, free trade zones and international financial centres; diversifying resource mobilisation; prioritising high-quality FDI in high-tech, green and circular production linked with domestic investment; and restructuring exports alongside economic restructuring.

Speaking at the high-level plenary session, Mariam J. Sherman, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, recommended the country to continue strengthening the private economic sector, invest in people and technology, develop sustainable infrastructure and green growth, ensure equitable distribution of development gains, and advance institutional modernisation.

Nguyen Duc Hien, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, emphasised that maintaining inflation at around 4 percent per year is a key condition for achieving growth targets.

Meanwhile, Tim Evans, CEO of HSBC Vietnam, noted that the nation has maintained high growth in recent years and has taken a pioneering role in climate change mitigation. To achieve green and sustainable development, Vietnam should improve transparent governance, apply the best international practices, and accelerate the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance value creation.

HSBC stands ready to continue supporting Vietnam in overcoming challenges and advancing on its development journey, Evans stressed.

VNA