Southeastern region’s transport network boosts trade, regional growth

The development and completion of major transportation infrastructure projects in the Southeastern region have contributed to boosting trade and regional growth.

HCMC Ring Road 3’s 15-kilometer-long elevated road set for technical opening

The eastern elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3, spanning nearly 15 kilometers, is on track for technical opening despite late-season rains.

Over 1,700 engineers and workers, supported by thousands of machines, have been working hard in “three shifts, four teams” to meet the schedule.

This 14.7- kilometer stretch, the most complex part of the project, requires high precision and has been constructed safely according to strict procedures.

Construction of motorway roads and entry or exit ramps at major interchanges, including Long Truong and the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway connection, is progressing simultaneously, with asphalt surfacing being prepared. Progress has reached over 93 percent, making it ready for technical opening on December 19.

The elevated section of Ring Road 3 is being rushed to completion for technical opening on December 19.

The Ring Road 3 project includes two components, including Component 1 with 47.3 kilometers in length, VND22,412 billion (US$849 million), while Component 2 serving site clearance, with VND18,975 billion (US$719 million).

Ten main construction packages have achieved roughly 70 percent of planned output, while the Thu Duc elevated section has exceeded 90 percent, ahead of schedule.

According to the plan, 32.6 kilometers of the western expressway will be opened for technical use by April 30, 2026, and the entire Component 1 project is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2026.

Recently, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong conducted an on-site inspection for packages XL6 to XL10 facing schedule pressure due to bridges, weak soil, materials and weather condition.

He urged contractors to increase capacity and work continuously.

The technical opening of this nearly 15-kilometer-long elevated section is a key milestone, highlighting the city’s determination and the dedication of thousands of engineers and workers, with the goal of completing the entire Ring Road 3 route by mid-2026.

Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway races towards completion

The construction site of Component 2 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway running through Dong Nai Province has been operating in the spirit of “three shifts, four teams” to meet the target for technical opening on December 19.

According to the project owner, Project Management Board 85 under the Ministry of Construction, Component 2 is 18 kilometers long, with over 80 percent of construction work completed.

The Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway section through Ho Chi Minh City nears completion. (Photo: SGGP/ Phu Ngan)

Current work focuses on asphalt paving, installing fences and guardrails, drainage systems, and completing auxiliary structures. Meanwhile, at Component 1 spanning 16 kilometers, hundreds of workers and machines are working day and night to keep up with the schedule.

The Dong Nai Provincial Project Management Board reported that 42 construction sites are active, with around 610 vehicles and machines, along with 465 engineers and workers.

Component 1 has reached nearly 65 percent of completion, including about five kilometers of asphalt-paved road, ten main bridges and ongoing construction of two overpasses and four main bridges.

By December 19, asphalt paving is expected to cover eight out of 16 kilometers, accounting for 50 percent completion, and gravel base layers will be done on 12 out of 16 kilometers, equivalent to 75 percent of output. Contractors in Dong Nai Province strives to finish all construction work before the Lunar New Year 2026. Component 3 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway stretching 19.5 kilometers through Ho Chi Minh City is nearly complete.

Deputy Director of the Transport and Agricultural Infrastructure Management Board of Ba Ria – Vung Tau area Nguyen Cong Danh stated that construction of the expressway is entering its final phase, with the remaining work including road markings, sign installation, lighting, and traffic management at interchanges.

During a recent site inspection at the Long Thanh interchange, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged Dong Nai Province and relevant units to accelerate the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, connect it efficiently to Long Thanh International Airport, and plan a comprehensive aviation economic ecosystem.

By Quoc Hung, Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong