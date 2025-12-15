People’s Public Security Force must be firm pillar of support for people

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the People’s Public Security Force for demonstrating its “three pioneering roles” and “three exemplary qualities” in implementing the Party’s guidelines, and the State's policies and laws.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 81st national public security conference (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 15 called on the People’s Public Security Force to further assert its role as a firm pillar of support for the people while playing a core role in safeguarding national security, social order, and safety in the new development phase.

Addressing the 81st national public security conference, the PM commended the force for its significant contributions to the country’s overall achievements in 2025, a pivotal year marking the completion of key targets set by the 13th National Party Congress and the 2021–2025 socio-economic development plan.

He praised the People’s Public Security Force for demonstrating its “three pioneering roles” and “three exemplary qualities” in implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State's policies and laws. The force has taken the lead in restructuring its three-tier organizational model, advancing the national digital platform and digital transformation agenda, and actively supporting social welfare efforts, particularly assisting people in difficult, high-risk, and disaster-hit areas, the PM said.

The Government leader highlighted the force’s exemplary role in advising on the removal of institutional bottlenecks, supporting the operation of the two-tier local administration model, and effectively implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on innovation in lawmaking and law enforcement. He also underscored its contributions to foreign affairs and international cooperation, helping advance the Party and State’s foreign policy.

Looking ahead, PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that 2026 will be a year of special importance, marking the start of implementing the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and the Resolution of the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organization, during which opportunities will be coupled with numerous challenges.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGG

Therefore, he called for strict implementation of the “three best” movement—being the most disciplined, the most loyal, and the closest to the people—and ensuring that public security work in the new era delivers “three best outcomes”: the highest level of security and order, the strongest contribution to national development, and the best possible service to the people. These efforts are essential to creating a safe and healthy environment conducive to two-digit economic growth, the leader noted.

He agreed with the orientations and tasks outlined by the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security while emphasizing several priority missions. These include ensuring absolute security and safety for the 14th National Party Congress; elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term; maintaining firm political stability; building a solid strategic security shield; strengthening public order and safety nationwide; building a national firewall in cyberspace; and consolidating a strong “people’s posture” in the ideological domain.

The PM also stressed the need for proactive situation assessment and strategic advisory work to help the Party and State respond effectively to regional and global changes. He called for a renewed mindset and methods in maintaining security and order, stronger crime prevention and suppression, and continued improvement of institutions and governance capacity in the security sector.

In addition, he urged greater attention to building financial, logistical, and technical capacity, with a focus on developing a modern, self-reliant, and dual-use security industry. Party building and force development must remain a priority, alongside cultural, sports, and external activities within the People’s Public Security force, the PM added.

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his confidence that the force will continue to record outstanding achievements, making even greater contributions to national construction and defense, and helping lead Vietnam into a new era of prosperity, strength, and sustainable development.

