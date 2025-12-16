Three airlines to operate inaugural flights to Long Thanh airport on December 19

Three flights operated by Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Bamboo Airways will make the first official “inaugural landings” at Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai on December 19.

The terminal of Long Thanh International Airport (Photo courtesy of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Construction, on December 15 at noon issued an official dispatch to the three domestic airlines, requesting them to operate official flights to this mega project, currently in the final stretches to the finishing line.

The national carrier Vietnam Airlines will operate a Boeing 787 flight departing from Hanoi at 6:15 a.m., carrying delegates and senior Party and State leaders, and landing at Long Thanh at 8:00 a.m.

Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways will use A320/A321 aircraft on flights departing Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City at 8:00 a.m. and landing at Long Thanh at 8:40 a.m., carrying flight crews and technical staff.

The aviation administration also requested the airlines to proactively coordinate with Long Thanh International Airport to prepare operating conditions for the airside system in line with airline requirements. At the same time, they are to prepare aircraft, flight crews, and necessary technical personnel as required.

Previously, during an inspection of Long Thanh Airport on December 14, leaders of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) reported to the Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, that Vietnam Airlines would operate the first technical flight at Long Thanh International Airport on December 15.

Regarding the project’s progress, sub-project 1 (headquarters of management agencies) is under construction and on track to be completed before December 19. For sub-project 2 (air traffic management facilities), the air traffic control tower is being completed, and equipment is being installed to serve technical flights, in line with the overall project schedule.

Sub-project 3 (construction of essential airport facilities) comprises 15 contract packages, of which three have been completed, while 12 are currently under construction.

In addition to runway No. 1 and two connecting transport routes, other components, including the passenger terminal, taxiways, aprons, and runway No. 2, are being implemented in parallel and are expected to be basically completed before December 19. This will ensure conditions for technical flights and enable commercial operations to begin in the first half of 2026.

For sub-project 4 (construction of other supporting facilities), priority projects serving phase 1 operations are being actively implemented by investors, with efforts to basically complete construction before December 19, ensuring synchronized operations in line with the overall project schedule.

