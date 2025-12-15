Major projects to break ground, inaugurate at 79 locations nationwide this month

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on December 14 chaired a meeting to review reports on preparations for inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of major projects to be held on December 19.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chairs the meeting

The events commemorate the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day and celebrate the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

According to a report by the Ministry of Construction, 237 projects and works from ministries, agencies, localities, and state corporations across 34 provinces and cities have met the criteria for commencement or inauguration. Among these, 151 projects are slated for groundbreaking, while 86 will be inaugurated or technically open to traffic. The total investment capital exceeds VND3.4 trillion (US$129,247,286), including over VND627 trillion from the state budget and more than VND2.79 trillion from other sources.

The Ministry of Construction has proposed organizing the ceremonies at 79 locations nationwide symbolizing the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day with one central venue, 11 in-person sites, and 67 online connection points.

Regarding commendations, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Construction, compiled 59 proposals for recognition, including 28 collectives and 31 individuals to receive Labor Orders of various classes, and 48 to receive Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of all listed projects, ensuring they meet representativeness, symbolic significance, and practical impact. He instructed ministries, agencies, and localities to take full responsibility for verifying that each project satisfies the required standards to avoid any issues after the ceremonies.

He also urged relevant agencies to finalize detailed scripts and organizational plans for the ceremonies, linking them closely with the political significance of December 19. The Deputy Prime Minister approved the plan to establish 79 connection points including five with live interaction, seven with live video links, and multiple online connection sites to ensure smooth coordination nationwide.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan