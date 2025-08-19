Groundbreaking held for expressways connecting Long Thanh Airport, seaports

Construction began on Component Project 1 covering the Gia Nghia (Lam Dong) – Chon Thanh (Dong Nai) section of the western North–South Expressway. With a total length of 124 km, the section is designed with six lanes and a speed of 120 km/h.

Nhon Trach Bridge, which links Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai and forms part of Component Project 1A of HCMC's Ring Road 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Dong Nai province and project investors on August 19 held ground-breaking ceremonies for three major expressway projects designed to link the Central Highlands and south-central provinces with Long Thanh International Airport, major seaport clusters, and logistics hubs in the Southern Key Economic Region.

The Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway (phase 1), the initial segment of the Dau Giay – Lien Khuong Expressway, is a national key transport infrastructure project implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) in the build–operate–transfer (BOT) format, with a total investment of about VND8.5 trillion (around US$330 million). The 60-km route is designed with four lanes and a speed limit of 100 km/h, and is scheduled for completion by August 19, 2027.

Once operational, it will shorten travel times, ease congestion on National Highway 20, and strengthen regional connectivity between Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, the southeastern provinces, and the Central Highlands, while linking to Long Thanh International Airport and key seaports including Phuoc An and Cai Mep – Thi Vai.

On the same day, construction also began on Component Project 1 covering the Gia Nghia (Lam Dong) – Chon Thanh (Dong Nai) section of the western North–South Expressway. With a total length of 124 km, the section is designed with six lanes and a speed of 120 km/h. This PPP project carries an investment of nearly VND20 trillion and is expected to be implemented during 2025–2027, with a maximum payback period of almost 30 years.

Also in the morning, the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) broke ground on the expansion of the HCMC – Long Thanh Expressway, a project classified as urgent to tackle congestion and enhance connectivity with Long Thanh International Airport and southern logistics hubs. The 21-km section runs from HCMC’s Ring Road 2 to the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway interchange. With an investment of nearly VND15 trillion, the project is targeted for basic completion by the end of 2026, with the new Long Thanh Bridge expected to be finished by mid-2027.

In addition, Component Project 1A of HCMC’s Ring Road 3 officially came into operation on August 19. The 8-km section links the former Nhon Trach district (Dong Nai) with the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway. Its operation is expected to reduce pressure on both the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and National Highway 51, while strengthening connectivity among HCMC, former Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and former Ba Ria–Vung Tau, and with Long Thanh Airport and seaport systems.

Also on the same day, Dong Nai province commenced construction of the Ma Da Bridge and broke ground on the 2C Lecture Hall Block at Campus 2 of HCMC Open University in Long Hung ward.

Vietnamplus