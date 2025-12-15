Party chief urges Hanoi officials to think boldly, act for public good

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with voters from 11 wards in Hanoi on December 15, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, accompanied by the delegation of NA deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from 11 wards in the capital city on December 15, during which he called for a renewed development mindset, and urged officials to think boldly, take action, and assume responsibility for the public interest.

The Party chief emphasised that the capital should focus on improving special mechanisms and policies, creating breakthroughs in transport and urban infrastructure, fostering innovation and digital transformation, developing high-quality human resources, and building a civilised, green, clean, and safe living environment.

He outlined key tasks ahead, including maintaining political stability, ensuring rapid and sustainable development, and further improving people’s living standards, while mobilising the strength of the entire political system and the public to achieve these goals.

General Secretary To Lam expressed his gratitude for the trust and support of voters in Hanoi and those nationwide during the 15th term of the National Assembly, spotlighted key achievements and briefed voters on major development achievements.

The Party leader commended the efforts and decisive leadership of Hanoi’s political system in 2025, noting that many long-standing issues have been actively addressed.

Hanoi must maintain its role as a driver of socio-economic development, innovation, and investment attraction, while vigorously implementing the revised Capital Law and effectively operating the two-tier local administration apparatus, he said, stressing that the municipal authorities should focus on accelerating the progress of transport infrastructure projects to ease congestion, ensure safety, and reduce pollution.

The capital city must develop sustainable planning and make it widely public to mobilise broad participation of people, he noted.The Party chief also addressed voters’ petitions on environmental protection, cybersecurity, market regulation, digital infrastructure development, hospital overcrowding, education - training, stalled projects, uneven digital infrastructure, and disaster forecasting. He demanded clearly identifying root causes and adopting decisive measures to address the related issues.

General Secretary To Lam urged Hanoi to take the lead in digital transformation and digital infrastructure development, while ensuring cybersecurity and information safety.

The municipal authorities were requested to continue investing in upgrading municipal and local hospitals, complete an integrated electronic health data system, and ensure residents’ rights during regular health check-ups.

Stalled projects and uneven digital infrastructure have persisted for years, directly affecting residents’ lives, therefore the city must treat them as key priorities, establish clear timelines, assign specific responsibilities, and report progress to voters, he said.

The Party leader stressed that voters’ opinions reflect public expectations and serve as a motivation for the city and central agencies to continue innovating, acting decisively, and creatively. He believed that the municipal Party Organisation, administration and residents will uphold solidarity, intelligence, and resilience, developing the city into a major political, economic, cultural, scientific, and educational centre of the country.

