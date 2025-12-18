Hanoi, Northern provinces to kickstart projects worth quadrillions of dong

On December 19, Northern Vietnam will commence and inaugurate 123 strategic projects to boost regional connectivity and economic growth.

Perspective rendering of South Lao Cai Station, which will break ground on December 19

The portfolio of the projects being inaugurated spans healthcare, transport, construction, and energy, with a total investment reaching thousands of billions of dong. The common thread among these projects is their foundational nature; they directly serve the populace while playing a pivotal role in regional development and inter-regional connectivity.

In healthcare, the inauguration of the second bases of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc Hospital will not only expand treatment capacity but also restructure the health system towards a more rational spatial distribution.

In transport, the opening of the Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang Expressway (Phase 1), Dong Dang (Lang Son Province) - Tra Linh (Cao Bang Province), and Huu Nghi - Chi Lang (Lang Son Province) expressways carries special significance, significantly reducing travel time and logistics costs.

The expansion of Terminal T2 (Noi Bai International Airport - Hanoi) contributes to a new facelift for the capital and Vietnam’s aviation industry. Immediately post-inauguration, Noi Bai will implement a “Smart Airport” model. For the first time, international passengers will experience a nearly fully automated procedure.

In the energy sector, the completion of Unit 2 of the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Extension (investment of over VND9 trillion – US$341.8 million) addresses the critical need for rising power demand, particularly in the North.

According to the Ministry of Construction, this wave of projects reflects a shift in development governance thinking, with focused investment targeting essential sectors and difficult regions. These are not just construction milestones but a yardstick for the efficiency of public investment, implementation capacity, and long-term development vision.

The highlight of the groundbreaking ceremonies on December 19 is the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong Railway project. Spanning 419km with an estimated total investment of over VND203.2 trillion ($7.7 billion), it connects the Lao Cai International Border Gate to Lach Huyen Seaport in Hai Phong City, serving as the backbone for regional linkage and international integration.

According to the Ministry of Construction, provinces along the route like Lao Cai, Phu Tho, Hung Yen, and Hai Phong City have synchronized efforts to accelerate site clearance. Notably, in Lao Cai Province, 100 percent of households in the new Lao Cai station area consented to land handover, in time for the ceremony.

Several other critical northern transport projects commencing on this occasion are expected to create strategic connectivity axes, including:

Tuyen Quang – Ha Giang Expressway (the section from Tan Quang to Thanh Thuy International Border Gate): nearly VND15 trillion ($570 million).

Hoang Lien Pass Road Tunnel (connecting the provinces of Lao Cai and Lai Chau): VND3.3 trillion ($125.3 million).

These projects will significantly improve the transport network in the Northern mountainous region.

The Noi Bai Terminal T2 project will be inaugurated on December 19

Just days prior to the ceremony, the Hanoi People’s Council approved investment policies for two massive urban-infrastructure projects totaling nearly VND1.8 quadrillion ($68 billion), namely the Olympic Sports Urban Area (over VND925 trillion - $35.3 billion) and the Red River Boulevard (VND855 trillion - $32.7 billion).

Identified as “development pillars,” these projects will open new spaces and generate long-term growth for the capital for decades to come. They are expected to contribute significantly to the GRDP growth target of 11 percent or higher for the 2026-2030 period.

In Thuong Tin Commune of Hanoi, located within the project area, Party Secretary and People’s Council Chairman Nguyen Xuan Minh expressed local hopes that the projects will proceed on schedule, creating a new urban appearance and helping many communes qualify as wards in the near future.

Director Le Quyet Tien of the Economy – Construction Investment Management Department (Ministry of Construction) noted that with the involvement of the Government, Ministry, and localities, many bottlenecks were removed, such as allowing simultaneous investment procedures, shortening site clearance times, and applying specific mechanisms for material mining licensing. Consequently, projects will be accelerated to meet development needs.

On December 19, the Northern region will commence or inaugurate 123 projects: 93 locality-managed projects: Largest: Hanoi Olympic Sports Urban Area (over VND 925 trillion). Notable: Red River Boulevard (VND855 trillion) and Ha Long Xanh Complex (Quang Ninh Province – VND287 trillion). 19 ministry-managed projects: Largest: Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong Railway (over VND203.2 trillion). 11 corporation-managed projects: Largest: Noi Bai Terminal T2 Expansion (nearly VND5 trillion).

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thanh Tam