Investors for aircraft maintenance projects at Long Thanh Int’l Airport selected

The Ministry of Construction has officially approved the investor selection result under special circumstances for the investment project of aircraft maintenance services No. 3 and 4 at Long Thanh International Airport.

According to the official decision, Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has been awarded the contract to invest in the investment project for construction and business of aircraft maintenance services No. 3 and 4 with a total contract value of VND1,543 billion (US$59 million).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has been tasked with finalizing the contractual procedures with the selected investor and overseeing the project’s implementation in accordance with legal regulations.

As planned, the aircraft maintenance service facilities No. 3 and 4 at Long Thanh International Airport are expected to be substantially completed by 2025 and enter operational service in 2026.

The investor is responsible for ensuring the safe, efficient, and timely completion of the project, in alignment with other airport infrastructure and in accordance with directives issued by the Government and the Prime Minister.

Each investment project for the construction and business of aircraft maintenance service is designed to accommodate simultaneous maintenance operations for at least two Code E aircraft, such as Boeing 747, Boeing 787, or Airbus A350, and four Code C aircraft, including Airbus A320 or A321, or their equivalents.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh