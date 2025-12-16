HCMC Ring Road 3 section in Tay Ninh Province ready for technical opening

The 6.8-kilometer long section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 running through Tay Ninh Province nears completion and is set for technical opening on December 19.

Phase 1 of the project broke ground in June 2023 with a total investment of more than VND4.1 trillion (US$156 million).

The route plays a key role in the inter-regional transport network, linking the Ben Luc–Long Thanh expressway and Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong expressways at the My Yen interchange, and forming a major corridor connecting the Mekong Delta with the Southeastern region.

>>> Below are some images of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 section through Tay Ninh Province prior to the technical opening.

Most connecting roads from Ring Road 3 to the Ben Luc–Long Thanh and Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong expressways were completed and opened to traffic several months ago.

A bulldozer is laying asphalt on the Ring Road 3 section beneath the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong elevated expressway.

Overview of the My Yen interchange, linking Ring Road 3 with the Ben Luc–Long Thanh and Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong expressways. After the technical opening, vehicles will be able to travel from the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong expressway via the My Yen interchange to Nguyen Huu Tri Street.

On the main Ring Road 3 route, asphalt paving has been completed.

Many overpasses along the route are largely finished, with final works underway such as asphalt surfacing, installation of guardrails and lighting.

Final preparations are being completed ahead of the technical opening of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 section through Tay Ninh on December 19.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong