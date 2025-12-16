HCMC Ring Road 3 section in Tay Ninh Province ready for technical opening
SGGPO
The 6.8-kilometer long section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 running through Tay Ninh Province nears completion and is set for technical opening on December 19.
Phase 1 of the project broke ground in June 2023 with a total investment of more than VND4.1 trillion (US$156 million).
The route plays a key role in the inter-regional transport network, linking the Ben Luc–Long Thanh expressway and Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong expressways at the My Yen interchange, and forming a major corridor connecting the Mekong Delta with the Southeastern region.
>>> Below are some images of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 section through Tay Ninh Province prior to the technical opening.