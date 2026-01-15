Ho Chi Minh City starts Metro Line 2: Big step toward easier, greener travel

Ho Chi Minh City today kicked off construction of Metro Line 2, a modern rail project designed to cut traffic jams and bring cleaner, faster, and more convenient travel to millions of residents.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong)

This morning, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a groundbreaking ceremony for Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong), one of four major infrastructure projects launched simultaneously to mark the 14th National Party Congress of Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the event

At the event, Phan Cong Bang, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board, announced that Metro Line 2 spanning 11.3 kilometers from Ben Thanh Station through Cach Mang Thang Tam and Truong Chinh streets to Tan Binh Station will help ease severe traffic congestion along key corridors. The project, funded entirely by the city’s budget, includes 10 underground stations, one elevated station, and one depot, with a total investment of more than VND55 trillion.

Built to European standards, the metro line features cutting-edge technology, including a 1,500V DC power system, regenerative energy recovery, and an integrated automatic ticketing system across the entire network, all aimed at promoting a green, sustainable transport model.

Metro Line 2 will operate at GoA4, the highest level of automation globally, enabling fully driverless trains remotely monitored and controlled from the OCC (Operation Control Center) when necessary. The EPC contractor consortium is led by Thaco Group as the general contractor, with completion and operation expected by the end of 2030.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that Metro Line 2 represents a pioneering project in the city’s new development phase, setting direction for the entire urban rail system. It is the first project implemented under the city’s special mechanisms and policies authorized by Resolutions 98 (now 260) and 188, granting greater autonomy in planning, funding, technology selection, and construction methods.

Beyond a transportation initiative, Metro Line 2 is expected to reshape Ho Chi Minh City’s urban structure toward a transit-oriented development model, fostering a more connected and sustainable metropolis.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan