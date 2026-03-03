Coastal residents find pillar of support in dedicated border guards

Colonel Do Vinh Thang, Deputy Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command and Political Commissar of the HCMC Border Guard Command, is presenting Tet gifts to residents of An Thoi Dong Commune during the “Heartwarming Spring at the Frontier” program in the Year of Fire Horse of 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

In a small house in Can Gio Commune, 48-year-old Nguyen Van Mot sits looking out at the sea, his face weathered by the wind from a life of fishing. His family’s boat is small and unable to venture far, only hovering near the shore, so their catch is often meager.

His family is classified as near-poor, forcing his eldest son to drop out of school in the 10th grade to work and help his parents. Unfortunately, the son suffered an occupational accident, losing three fingers and experiencing a decline in health, restricting him to light labor. The youngest child is still small and unable to help the family. Amidst countless hardships, Mr. Mot and his wife still struggle to encourage their second child to continue university studies.

During these challenging days of making a living, what always warms his family’s heart is the affectionate presence of the border guards. Mr. Mot emotionally shared, “There are times when we cannot manage on our own, and the soldiers come to help us wholeheartedly. They care for the lives and well-being of the people just like their own family members. From holidays and Tet to difficult times, my family has received their attention, gifts, and support with livelihood tools.”

Then comes the story of Le Hoang Truc, a 12th-grade student at Can Thanh High School. Her father passed away early, and her mother had to leave their hometown to work as a factory laborer, frugally saving every penny to send back for her grandparents to raise her. Truc’s path to school bears the deep imprint of the border guards’ companionship and protection. Through the “Paving Your Way to School” program, Truc receives a monthly scholarship of VND500,000 ($19) to buy books and cover study expenses.

The bond between Truc’s family and the blue uniforms became even stronger when her older brother recently completed his military service at the Long Hoa Border Guard Station. Truc shared with emotion, “During his two years in the military, my brother always talked about that time with pride and gratitude. The soldiers also frequently visit my family. That help is the motivation for me to try to do well in my graduation exams and study more English, hoping to have a stable job later to escape poverty.”

Moving to Long Hai Commune, Nguyen Van Nho is a seasoned fisherman tied to the sea and deeply concerned about the locals’ livelihood. To him, who owns a fleet of six twin-trawler ships that regularly go offshore, the sea is not only a source of life but also a place that forges his responsibility as a Party member and a Party cell secretary. He actively mobilizes people to strictly comply with legal regulations in seafood exploitation.

Recalling the time when the Vietnamese seafood industry was slapped with a “yellow card” by the European Commission in 2017, Mr. Nho expressed his admiration for the border guards’ role. From those early pressure-filled days until now, even though the area has changed administratively, the border guard officers and soldiers in Long Hai Commune have always been the core force in maintaining security and order, protecting fishing grounds, and accompanying citizens in legal offshore fishing.

Mr. Nho recounted that the border guard officers and soldiers, regardless of day or night, rain or shine, persistently stick to the area. They patrol and strictly control every river, creek, and anchorage, firmly tracking every arriving and departing vessel, and strictly barring unqualified vessels from leaving the port.

That closeness, determination, and responsibility have helped boat management gradually become routine, creating a clear shift in the fishermen’s awareness of law compliance. Fishermen increasingly understand the regulations against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, thereby joining hands to protect the Vietnamese seafood brand and preserving marine resources for today and tomorrow.

Caring for coastal residents In the early spring days of 2026, the Command of the HCMC Border Guard coordinated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch, numerous units, and local People’s Committees to organize activities to share difficulties, care for, and encourage citizens to thrive in labor and production, building a strong maritime border area. Colonel Do Vinh Thang, Deputy Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command and Political Commissar of the HCMC Border Guard Command, noted that programs such as “Heartwarming Spring at the Frontier” and the All People’s Border Guard Day are organized in the early days of the new spring. These events not only provide social welfare but also embody the affection and sense of responsibility of the HCMC Border Guards, agencies, mass organizations, Party committees, and local authorities toward the people.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang – Translated by Thanh Tam