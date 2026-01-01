HCMC approves Masterise to conduct survey, investment proposal for Metro Line 3

On December 31, the HCMC People’s Committee approved Masterise Group Joint Stock Company to conduct surveys, research, and submit investment proposals for Metro Line 3 (An Ha–Hiep Binh Phuoc), using the company’s own funding.

The research and study phase is scheduled to last one year from the date of official approval.

The HCMC People’s Committee emphasized that the approval is strictly for conducting research and does not constitute designation as the project’s investor, nor does it grant Masterise official status as an authorized investor under existing regulations. Should the project proposal fail to receive approval from the relevant authorities, or if the research is not completed within the designated period, the company will be fully responsible for all incurred expenses.

The research outputs will subsequently be handed over to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board to support state management and data utilization in accordance with regulations.

During the survey, research, and investment proposal process, Masterise is responsible for closely coordinating with relevant departments and agencies to ensure that the study’s results are comprehensively evaluated and meet requirements for quality, efficiency, and feasibility.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also assigned the Urban Railway Management Board to continue serving as the project owner for all projects within the city’s urban railway network, while coordinating with and supporting Masterise during the research process, as well as in receiving, managing, and utilizing the research outcomes in accordance with regulations.

Under the city’s urban railway master plan, Ho Chi Minh City has a total of 27 lines totaling around 1,012 kilometers. The city is applying National Assembly Resolution 188 to fast-track investment procedures and advance the simultaneous construction of more than 10 metro lines through 2030.

Alongside public projects, private investors have increasingly expressed interest in developing the metro network. Notably, VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development JSC inaugurated the Ben Thanh–Can Gio railway project on December 19, while Sovico Group has proposed conducting feasibility studies for Metro Line 4 (Dong Thanh–Hiep Phuoc urban area).

Metro Line 3 spans approximately 46 kilometers, passing through major transport corridors and streets, including An Ha – Le Minh Xuan – Tan Kien Station – National Highway 1 – Kinh Duong Vuong – Hong Bang – Hung Vuong – Cong Hoa intersection – Nguyen Thi Minh Khai – Xo Viet Nghe Tinh – National Highway 13, and the Hiep Binh Phuoc depot.

Notably, Metro Line 3 will connect with Metro Line 2 (Thu Dau Mot–Ho Chi Minh City) at the Hiep Binh Phuoc depot, creating a continuous urban rail route from Binh Duong to central Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to the completion of the public transport network in Vietnam’s largest metropolitan area.

