Ho Chi Minh City kicks off Youth Month 2026

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Ho Chi Minh City officially kicked off Youth Month 2026 on the morning of February 28.

Delegates perform the ritual to officially launch Youth Month 2026.

Running from February 28 to March 31, the campaign includes a range of practical and impactful activities celebrating the 95-year legacy of the Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – March 26, 2026) and fostering pride among young people.

A total of 12 targets and six city-level youth projects have been set for Youth Month 2026.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Dang Khoa, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Youth Union and President of the Vietnam National Union of Students in the city, called on young people to uphold their spirit of initiative, volunteerism and innovation in contributing to sustainable urban growth.

He called on Youth Union members to accelerate the rollout of their initiatives, emphasizing thorough planning, effective execution and practical results.

Immediately after the ceremony, participants carried out activities including environmental sanitation and canal dredging at Tam Cao Canal in Thoi An Ward, fire safety awareness campaigns, gift- offering visits to policy beneficiary families, and mural painting projects promoting environmental protection and green lifestyles.

>>>Below are photos from the ceremony.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong